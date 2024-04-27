Tony Calvin Tips

Serial Winners

Daryl Carter Tips

Kevin Blake Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Southwell Racing Tips: New Image can find improvement

Horse racing at Southwell
There's all-weather action at Southwell on Sunday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Southwell on Sunday.

  • A Southwell Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Southwell Nap - 17:55 - Back New Image

    New Image was off the track for 18 months before making his reappearance and first start for David O'Meara (previous with Ger Lyons) in a five-furlong maiden here last month but he looked a useful prospect in readily settling matters.

    He was unable to follow up on his handicap debut at Wolverhampton a few weeks ago but he shaped well in third, impressing with his strength in the finish of that six-furlong event after being forced wide into the straight.

    He is bred to stay this extra furlong, while the way he finished off at Wolverhampton also offers encouragement he should appreciate the longer trip, and this lightly-raced four-year-old can prove better than his mark.

    Back New Image @ 10/34.33 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet here

    Southwell Next Best - 17:25 - Back Acotango

    Acotango failed to win last season but he ran a few good races in defeat, most notably when only denied by a head at this venue.

    That was a useful performance from Acotango - he was five lengths clear of the third - and it's worth noting that he had won on his only previous outing on the all-weather.

    He ended last season with a couple of disappointing efforts on turf but has been given a chance by the handicapper as a result and looks interesting down in grade here, with the drop to seven furlongs unlikely to pose an issue based on how he tends to travel through his races.

    Back Acotango @ 9/25.50 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet here

GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5

New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.

Southwell 28th Apr (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 28 April, 5.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Visibility
Quandary
Wild Tiger
New Image
Swiss Ace
One More Dream
Eligible
Stockpyle
Onemorenomore
Perseverants
No Nay Nicki
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's three to back at Sandown and Haydock up to 29/1

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ryan Moore 2024 Flat Season Preview: City Of Troy a superstar in waiting

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: 17/2 It's no secret this has been the plan for Hughie's Squirrel

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls: Hitman is best of many strong chances at Sandown on Saturday

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: The cap fits with Trilby for a Haydock 31/1 double

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore: Amirite can go well in Sandown Gold Cup

More Horse Racing Tips