Southwell Racing Tips: New Image can find improvement

A Southwell Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Southwell Nap - 17:55 - Back New Image

No. 6 (5) New Image SBK 10/3 EXC 4.9 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 80

New Image was off the track for 18 months before making his reappearance and first start for David O'Meara (previous with Ger Lyons) in a five-furlong maiden here last month but he looked a useful prospect in readily settling matters.

He was unable to follow up on his handicap debut at Wolverhampton a few weeks ago but he shaped well in third, impressing with his strength in the finish of that six-furlong event after being forced wide into the straight.

He is bred to stay this extra furlong, while the way he finished off at Wolverhampton also offers encouragement he should appreciate the longer trip, and this lightly-raced four-year-old can prove better than his mark.

Southwell Next Best - 17:25 - Back Acotango

No. 1 (6) Acotango (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Harry Charlton

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 85

Acotango failed to win last season but he ran a few good races in defeat, most notably when only denied by a head at this venue.

That was a useful performance from Acotango - he was five lengths clear of the third - and it's worth noting that he had won on his only previous outing on the all-weather.

He ended last season with a couple of disappointing efforts on turf but has been given a chance by the handicapper as a result and looks interesting down in grade here, with the drop to seven furlongs unlikely to pose an issue based on how he tends to travel through his races.