Southwell Racing Tips: Kirimati Island can build on eye-catching effort

NAP

Kirimati Island - 15:30 Southwell

Kirimati Island was unable to justify good support on his handicap debut here last month but he caught the eye with the late headway that he made and he should be suited by this step up in trip. Kirimati Island was always on the backfoot in that five-furlong handicap after blowing the start, but he stayed on strongly to grab second and get to within three-quarters of a length of the winner. He still looks fairly handicapped after going up 3 lb in the weights and it is likely the extra emphasis on stamina here will unlock further improvement.

No. 5 (10) Kiritimati Island SBK 9/4 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Ivan Furtado

Jockey: Kieran O'Neill

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 60

NEXT BEST

Imperial Mountain - 15:00 Southwell

Imperial Mountain left his debut form well behind when getting off the mark at Chelmsford last month and he followed up in cosy style at Lingfield last time. Imperial Mountain only scored by half a length but the race was run at just a steady tempo and he wasn't as well positioned as the runner-up when the pace quickened. He finished with a flourish, though, to get on top close home and he was value for more than the winning margin. An opening mark of 83 looks fair and he remains open to further improvement.

No. 4 (4) Imperial Mountain SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 83

EACH-WAY

Abnaa - 14:30 Southwell

Abnaa has been holding his form well of late and looks likely to give another good account on Tapeta. He won at Newcastle and Wolverhampton in November and has hit the frame on three of his four starts since the second of those wins. The one time he was out of the frame was when only seventh in a mile handicap here last month, but that effort can be overlooked as he dwelt at the start and was at a disadvantage by being held up in a steadily-run race. He was a creditable fourth over a mile at Newcastle on Thursday but the way his effort flattened out there suggested he might benefit from this return to seven furlongs.