Southwell Racing Tips: Kid can complete the hat-trick

Horse racing at Southwell
There's all-weather action at Southwell on Sunday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Southwell on Sunday.

"...may not have reached his limit yet..."

Down To The Kid

NAP

Down To The Kid - 18:00 Southwell

Down To The Kid relished the step up in trip when successful over this course and distance last month and he progressed again to follow up here a couple of weeks ago, winning with more in hand than the margin of a length and a quarter would suggest. Down To The Kid is going in the right direction, still unexposed over middle-distances and may not have reached his limit yet, so he has plenty in his favour after going up 5 lb for his cosy win last time.

NEXT BEST

Quiet Thunder - 15:07 Southwell

Quiet Thunder didn't show much on her first couple of outings for Sarah Hollinshead after leaving William Knight, but she took a step back in the right direction here last time, finishing an encouraging fourth in a a mile-and-three-quarter handicap. Quiet Thunder was stepping up in trip on that occasion and, as her pedigree suggested, she was suited by the test, staying on gradually and faring best of those not ridden handily in a steadily-run race. Quiet Thunder is up in trip again and can build on that promising effort.

EACH-WAY

The Retriever - 13:57 Southwell

The Retriever ran better than for a while when fifth over course and distance here in February and he built on that when a close-up fourth at Wolverhampton last month, only collared inside the final 50 yards after kicking on approaching the home turn. That showed he is back in decent heart, and he is on a competitive mark, only 4 lb higher than when an emphatic winner over this course and distance (on Fibresand) last year.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Down To The Kid @ 3.55/2 in the 18:00 at Southwell
NEXT BEST - Back Quiet Thunder @ 3.55/2 in the 15:07 at Southwell
EACH-WAY - Back The Retriever @ 6.86/1 in the 13:57 at Southwell

Southwell 17th Apr (7f Hcap)

Sunday 17 April, 1.57pm

Arlos Sunshine
Hardy
The Retriever
Van Dijk
Hostelry
Babe Alicious
Forbearing
Copake
Trusty Scout
Ballyvil
Makyon
Sugarpiehoneybunch
Southwell 17th Apr (2m Hcap)

Sunday 17 April, 3.07pm

Quiet Thunder
First Blood
Kittens Dream
Denable
Colonial Love
Chef De Troupe
Merci Percy
Southwell 17th Apr (1m4f Hcap)

Sunday 17 April, 6.00pm

Down To The Kid
Belle Of Annandale
Vaynor
Foreshadow
Away Wit Da Fairys
Casi Crudo
Marmalashes
Thermometer
Ls Eleven
