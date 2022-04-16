Southwell Racing Tips: Kid can complete the hat-trick

NAP

Down To The Kid - 18:00 Southwell

Down To The Kid relished the step up in trip when successful over this course and distance last month and he progressed again to follow up here a couple of weeks ago, winning with more in hand than the margin of a length and a quarter would suggest. Down To The Kid is going in the right direction, still unexposed over middle-distances and may not have reached his limit yet, so he has plenty in his favour after going up 5 lb for his cosy win last time.

No. 1 (4) Down To The Kid (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Ivan Furtado

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 67

NEXT BEST

Quiet Thunder - 15:07 Southwell

Quiet Thunder didn't show much on her first couple of outings for Sarah Hollinshead after leaving William Knight, but she took a step back in the right direction here last time, finishing an encouraging fourth in a a mile-and-three-quarter handicap. Quiet Thunder was stepping up in trip on that occasion and, as her pedigree suggested, she was suited by the test, staying on gradually and faring best of those not ridden handily in a steadily-run race. Quiet Thunder is up in trip again and can build on that promising effort.

No. 7 (1) Quiet Thunder (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Sarah Hollinshead

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 50

EACH-WAY

The Retriever - 13:57 Southwell

The Retriever ran better than for a while when fifth over course and distance here in February and he built on that when a close-up fourth at Wolverhampton last month, only collared inside the final 50 yards after kicking on approaching the home turn. That showed he is back in decent heart, and he is on a competitive mark, only 4 lb higher than when an emphatic winner over this course and distance (on Fibresand) last year.