NAP

First Charge - 13:43 Southwell

First Charge had a good time of it on the all-weather towards the end of last year, winning three times at around two miles, and he caught the eye on his return from six months off at Kempton three weeks ago. He was easy enough to back in the betting despite being 3 lb lower than when winning the corresponding event 12 months ago, but he was left with a lot to do in the straight, and arguably did well to finish as close as he did. That run will surely have put an edge on him and he now has a capable claimer taking 7 lb off, so a big run could be on the cards with the drop back two furlongs in trip not expected to pose a problem.

No. 2 (9) First Charge (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Mark Loughnane

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 70

NEXT BEST

Jilly Cooper - 14:13 Southwell

Jilly Cooper is building a solid profile on the all-weather and looks ready to strike again. She has won handicaps over seven furlongs at Lingfield and Wolverhampton in recent months but she arguably proved better than ever when finishing second to a smart prospect of Roger Varian's back at Wolverhampton last time, doing well to finish as close as she did given she came from a less-than-ideal position in the straight. Jilly Cooper didn't appear to relish a mile on her sole start at the trip earlier in the year on turf, but the way she finished last time suggests she is well worth another try, and her rider takes off 3 lb this time.

No. 4 (1) Jilly Cooper (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Charlie & Mark Johnston

Jockey: Oliver Stammers

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 82

EACH-WAY

Starter For Ten - 16:30 Southwell

Starter For Ten ran a shocker when last seen at Kempton last month, but he was friendless in the market beforehand, and wasn't helped by diving left on leaving the stalls and losing ground. However, he returns with his yard in much better form, and he generally goes well round here. Starter For Ten turned in his best effort of the year when runner-up over course and distance in September from this mark and he seems sure to be in the mix if bouncing back after five weeks off.