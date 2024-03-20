Tony Calvin Tips

Southwell Racing Tips: Catherine Chroi a horse to be interested in

Southwell
There is all-weather action at Southwell on Thursday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Southwell on Thursday.

  • A Southwell Nap and Next Best from Timeform

  • Serial Winners Fund: Rachael adds £20k to the pot during 2024 Cheltenham Festival

    • Southwell Nap - 19:30 - Back Catherine Chroi

    Catherine Chroi was a two-time winner in low grade handicaps at Newcastle on her first stint with Iain Jardine but didn't achieve much in Ireland having gone back to Ms Claire O'Connell for a second time.

    However, she shaped well back with Jardine after five months off when beaten a head over six furlongs at Newcastle last week, travelling fluently and staying on well in the closing stages, just failing to hold off the winner. There should be more to come from her now she is back up and running and is well up to taking a race of this nature.

    Back Catherine Chroi on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

    Southwell Next Best - 16:55 - Back Tortured Soul

    Tortured Soul is in the form of his life, winning six of his seven starts since joining Tony Carroll, and judged by his latest victory over this trip at Kempton, he hasn't finished progressing.

    He travelled well on that occasion, making good headway around two furlongs out and quickening nicely to lead in the final furlong. Tortured Soul was well on top at the line and he looks the one to beat again turned out under a 5 lb penalty.

    Back Tortured Soul on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

