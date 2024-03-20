- Trainer: Iain Jardine
- Jockey: Paul Mulrennan
- Age: 6
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
Southwell Racing Tips: Catherine Chroi a horse to be interested in
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Southwell on Thursday.
A Southwell Nap and Next Best from Timeform
Serial Winners Fund: Rachael adds £20k to the pot during 2024 Cheltenham Festival
- Trainer: Tony Carroll
- Jockey: Ethan Jones
- Age: 4
- Weight: 10st 2lbs
- OR: 73
Southwell Nap - 19:30 - Back Catherine Chroi
Catherine Chroi was a two-time winner in low grade handicaps at Newcastle on her first stint with Iain Jardine but didn't achieve much in Ireland having gone back to Ms Claire O'Connell for a second time.
However, she shaped well back with Jardine after five months off when beaten a head over six furlongs at Newcastle last week, travelling fluently and staying on well in the closing stages, just failing to hold off the winner. There should be more to come from her now she is back up and running and is well up to taking a race of this nature.
Southwell Next Best - 16:55 - Back Tortured Soul
Tortured Soul is in the form of his life, winning six of his seven starts since joining Tony Carroll, and judged by his latest victory over this trip at Kempton, he hasn't finished progressing.
He travelled well on that occasion, making good headway around two furlongs out and quickening nicely to lead in the final furlong. Tortured Soul was well on top at the line and he looks the one to beat again turned out under a 5 lb penalty.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.