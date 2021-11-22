Southwell Racing Tips: Bembridge to bounce back

NAP

Lelantos - 14:25 Southwell

Lelantos put up his best effort yet when finishing runner-up to a subsequent winner at Fontwell a few weeks ago and he can go one better here. Lelantos stuck to his task well at Fontwell over the longest distance he has faced and he pulled 11 lengths clear of the third, making a 2 lb rise in the weights look lenient. He is still relatively unexposed as a stayer - this will be only his fourth start at around three miles - and trainer Nicky Henderson has his string in excellent form, so there is plenty in the favour of Lelantos.

No. 5 Lelantos (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 97

NEXT BEST

Bembridge - 14:55 Southwell

Bembridge was disappointing on his comeback at Ffos Las last month but the heavy ground offers a legitimate excuse and he is worth another chance back on a sound surface. Bembridge had impressed on good to soft ground at Ffos Las on his final start before being put away for the summer, winning with a bit in hand on his handicap debut in a race that has worked out well. The runner-up, who was nine lengths clear of the third, went on to win his next two starts, giving a boost to Bembridge's form in the process. Bembridge remains unexposed, so it would be little surprise were he a completely different proposition now back on decent ground.