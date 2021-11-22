To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Southwell Racing Tips: Bembridge to bounce back

Horses jumping a fence
There's jumps racing at Southwell on Tuesday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Southwell on Tuesday.

NAP

Lelantos - 14:25 Southwell

Lelantos put up his best effort yet when finishing runner-up to a subsequent winner at Fontwell a few weeks ago and he can go one better here. Lelantos stuck to his task well at Fontwell over the longest distance he has faced and he pulled 11 lengths clear of the third, making a 2 lb rise in the weights look lenient. He is still relatively unexposed as a stayer - this will be only his fourth start at around three miles - and trainer Nicky Henderson has his string in excellent form, so there is plenty in the favour of Lelantos.

NEXT BEST

Bembridge - 14:55 Southwell

Bembridge was disappointing on his comeback at Ffos Las last month but the heavy ground offers a legitimate excuse and he is worth another chance back on a sound surface. Bembridge had impressed on good to soft ground at Ffos Las on his final start before being put away for the summer, winning with a bit in hand on his handicap debut in a race that has worked out well. The runner-up, who was nine lengths clear of the third, went on to win his next two starts, giving a boost to Bembridge's form in the process. Bembridge remains unexposed, so it would be little surprise were he a completely different proposition now back on decent ground.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Lelantos @ 2.56/4 in the 14:25 at Southwell
NEXT BEST - Back Bembridge @ 4.03/1 in the 14:55 at Southwell

