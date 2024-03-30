Tony Calvin Tips

Southwell Racing Tips: Back King to take them to School

Southwell
There is all-weather racing at Southwell on Sunday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Southwell on Sunday.

  • A Southwell Nap and Next Best from Timeform

  • Serial Winners Fund: Rachael adds £20k to the pot during 2024 Cheltenham Festival

    • Southwell Nap - 15:15 - Back King's School

    King's School showed promise on his debut over a mile at Newcastle in October and he has built on that effort in two starts since, well backed and running his best race yet when third over a mile and a quarter at Chelmsford when last seen in December.

    He has undergone a gelding operation since, and promises to be well suited by this even longer trip now making his handicap debut. An opening mark of 72 shouldn't be beyond him and he represents a stable that are going along nicely.

    Southwell Next Best - 14:40 - Back Ziggy's Missile

    Ziggy's Missle has been much improved since entering handicaps this year, opening his account at Wolverhampton last month before following up from a 5 lb higher mark over course and distance two weeks later.

    He was unable to complete a hat-trick at Newcastle last week, but he didn't do much wrong, just nailed on the line by one returning from a break and clearly ahead of their mark. Ziggy's Missile is 3 lb higher now, but arrives with a positive profile, and stands out in this field.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

