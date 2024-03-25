Southwell Racing Tips: Asinara has excellent claims

A Southwell Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Southwell Nap - 18:15 - Back Asinara

No. 8 (4) Asinara SBK 10/11 EXC 1.47 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

Asinara is bred to be smart, and was well backed when making a very promising debut over seven furlongs at Kempton earlier this month, beaten a short head by another promising type.

That effort can be marked up further, too, given her inexperience and the ground she was asked to make up in a race run at a modest pace, finishing her race with a flourish and only just failing to prevail. She also recorded a fast closing sectional and, with improvement almost certain, she could be hard to contain.

Southwell Next Best - 19:15 - Back Bint Havana Gold

No. 5 (9) Bint Havana Gold SBK 9/2 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: Ethan Jones

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 67

Bint Havana Gold has shown much improved form since sent handicapping, opening her account at the first time of asking in this sphere at Kempton in January, and not disgraced when beaten only be a progressive type dropped to five furlongs at this course next time.

She quickly resumed winning ways at Wolverhampton three weeks ago, appreciating the return to six furlongs, produced to lead entering the final furlong and hanging to her left a little once in control. Bint Havana Gold has some strong form for the grade and she looks a big player from just a 3 lb higher mark.