Southwell Racing Tips: Asinara has excellent claims

Southwell
There is all-weather racing at Southwell on Tuesday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Southwell on Tuesday.

"...with improvement almost certain, she could be hard to contain..."

  A Southwell Nap and Next Best from Timeform

  Serial Winners Fund: Rachael adds £20k to the pot during 2024 Cheltenham Festival

    Southwell Nap - 18:15 - Back Asinara

    Asinara is bred to be smart, and was well backed when making a very promising debut over seven furlongs at Kempton earlier this month, beaten a short head by another promising type.

    That effort can be marked up further, too, given her inexperience and the ground she was asked to make up in a race run at a modest pace, finishing her race with a flourish and only just failing to prevail. She also recorded a fast closing sectional and, with improvement almost certain, she could be hard to contain.

    Back Asinara on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

    Southwell Next Best - 19:15 - Back Bint Havana Gold

    Bint Havana Gold has shown much improved form since sent handicapping, opening her account at the first time of asking in this sphere at Kempton in January, and not disgraced when beaten only be a progressive type dropped to five furlongs at this course next time.

    She quickly resumed winning ways at Wolverhampton three weeks ago, appreciating the return to six furlongs, produced to lead entering the final furlong and hanging to her left a little once in control. Bint Havana Gold has some strong form for the grade and she looks a big player from just a 3 lb higher mark.

    Back Bint Havana Gold on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

