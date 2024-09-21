Horse Racing Tips

Saturday Racing Tips: Tactician should relish trip say Timeform

Horse racing at Newmarket
The action unfolds on Newmarket's Rowley Mile course

Tony McFadden outlines the Timeform view on the action at Ayr and Newmarket on Saturday...

13:50 - Ayr: Enfjaar to prove better than a handicapper

Enfjaar failed to meet expectations in fifth when raised in class in the Group 3 Strensall Stakes at York last month, but he wasn't seen to best effect there having raced wide in a steadily-run contest and he is better judged on previous efforts.

Enfjaar had certainly looked capable of cutting it at pattern level when an impressive winner of the John Smith's Cup Handicap at York and then runner-up in a similar event at Goodwood.

He shaped like the best horse in the race at Goodwood where he conceded first run to a better-placed rival in a contest not run at a strong gallop, and that smart form is up there with the best on offer here. He is well worth another chance to prove himself better than a handicapper in the listed Doonside Cup (13:50).

Recommended Bet

Back Enfjaar in the 13:50 at Ayr

SBK11/4

15:00 - Ayr: Sky Majesty to take step up in class in her stride

Sky Majesty hasn't achieved as much as some in this field but she created an excellent impression when making a winning debut at Newbury last month and earned the Timeform Large P to highlight that she's likely to make significant improvement.

Sky Majesty only won by a nose but she won a fair bit more impressively than that margin might suggest as she quickened up well and made good ground inside the final furlong without Tom Marquand ever going for the whip.

That form was given a boost by the runner-up, Hold A Dream, winning at Yarmouth on Wednesday and Sky Majesty is an exciting prospect who is capable of taking the step up in class in her stride.

Recommended Bet

Back Sky Majesty in the 15:00 at Ayr

SBK3/1

15:55 - Newmarket: Tactician retains untapped potential

Tactician had stayed on well to win a two-mile handicap at Ascot on his penultimate start and he seemingly found the drop back in trip counting against him when sixth in the Melrose Handicap at York last time.

That was still a good effort, however, in what is usually one of the strongest handicaps of the season, and Tactician earned Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag to identify him as one who will be of interest granted more emphasis on stamina.

He gets that stiffer test in the Cesarewitch Trial Handicap (15:55) with the step up in trip to two and a quarter miles at a galloping track like Newmarket promising to suit. The application of cheekpieces for the first time offers further hope of improvement and this lightly raced three-year-old, who still has the Timeform 'p', retains more potential than his older rivals.

Recommended Bet

Back Tactician in the 15:55 at Newmarket

SBK6/5

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

