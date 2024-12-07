Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know for Sandown

A 4lb rise looks lenient for Nicholls runner

Cobden back in the saddle on Henri

Rising Elliott star the value on Saturday

The win of Larchmont Lass caught the eye of the Timeform race reporters a month ago, and there could easily be more to come from the Wincanton scorer, so with just a 4lb rise in the weights she gets a narrow vote in the 12:40 ahead of Asian Spice, whose latest Exeter form has been franked and her rider's claim offsets her 6 lb rise.

That was Larchmont Lass's second win at Wincanton, but she has also won over 21f here at Sandown and her record going right-handed now reads 3-2-1-2-4-1-1. She should appreciate the likely strong pace set by the in-form pair of Hard As Nails and Mavis Pike and is fancied to win again.

Like Larchmont lass in the preceding race, Henri The Second represents trainer Paul Nicholls who has the Timeform 'Hot Trainer' flag and is operating at a Run To Form ratio of 58.3% at present.

A Grade 2 winner here as a novice, Henri The Second made an encouraging return to action when fourth back at this venue last month and, with the step up to a staying trip well worth exploring (bred to stay well), he's an appealing candidate.

A Timeform 'Horse In Focus' following his pipe-opener last month - for which he has been dropped a further 2 lb - Henri The Second can get back to winning ways in the 13.15 with Harry Cobden taking over from 3 lb claimer Jay Tidball.

The Henry VIII Novices' Chase (13:50) has been won by some top chasers over the years - including the likes of Jonbon (2022) - and that horse's owner JP McManus could be celebrating another winner with Down Memory Lane who is taken to add his name to the roll of honour.

Placed (albeit beaten a long way) in a Grade 1 novices' hurdle at Leopardstown last December, Down Memory Lane has quickly been sent over the bigger obstacles and he caught the eye of the Timeform race reports when he jumped with aplomb when making a successful debut in this sphere at Navan last month.

He has the potential to take high rank in the 2m novice chasers' division; that remark also applies to L'Eau du Sud, who made it 2-2 over fences with an impressive display at Cheltenham, but Down Memory Lane may offer the better value today with his yard currently retaining the 'Hot Trainer' flag.

