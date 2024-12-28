Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know on Challow Hurdle day

More to come from Mr Bramley

The New Lion still has Timeform Large P

Theformismighty a Horse In Focus

Mr Bramley had some fairly useful form in bumpers, and made a terrific start over hurdles last season, winning his first two starts at Bangor and Catterick, beating a now-rated 128 rival on his debut in this sphere.

He was a warm order for his handicap debut on the back of those victories, but was undone by trying to match strides with an even better treated rival.

Mr Bramley resumed his progress on his return from seven months off when winning at Wetherby last month, though, impressing with how strongly he travelled through his race and finding plenty in the closing stages. He scored by six and a half lengths that day, but has only been raised 3lb in the weights, which must underestimate him, and though this is tougher, he is a horse who has much more to offer - he still has the 'Timeform small p' attached to his rating.

This year's renewal of the Challow Novices' Hurdle looks a cracker with the unbeaten pair of The New Lion and Regent's Stoll set to lock horns.

The latter made an excellent impression when making a winning start over hurdles at this course last month, impressing with his jumping bar an error at the second-last, and he promises to be well suited by moving up to two and a half miles.

However, he faces another very promising rival in The New Lion and he tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, while he also has the 'Timeform Large P' attached to his rating, signifiying he's open to significant improvement.

He built on the promise of his debut in this sphere when following up in a novice hurdle with a notable roll of honour over this course and distance last month, not settling fully in the early stages, but looming up three from home and quickened well to take up the lead jumping the last. The New Lion was just kept up to his work to comfortably beat another nice type and he promises to do even better still - he also has the Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as a horse of interest.

This looks a cracking event with plenty of potentially well-handicapped chasers on show, but in our book there isn't one as well treated as the Dan Skelton-trained Theformismighty.

He managed to win over hurdles last season, but as an ex-pointer, he was always going to develop into a better chaser, and he built on the promise of his chasing debut in spades when winning at Southwell last time.

Theformismighty was ridden a little more positively and jumped well throughout in first-time cheekpieces, moving into the lead entering the home straight and looking better and better the further he went. This extra two furlongs an only bring about further improvement with that in mind and he is at least 2lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings with the 'Timeform small p' still attached to his rating. Theformismighty is another with the Horse In Focus Flag, too, and is just the sort who will go on improving over fences for a while yet.

