Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know

Iroko can build on promising reappearance

Victtorino can record repeat success

Kabral du Mathan a horse to follow

Watch Alan Shearer vs Rachael Blackmore in a very special quiz here!

Timeform Superboost

Strong Leader is the warm favourite to win today's Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot (14:25). The horse has finished inside the top three in all of his last three starts and today you can back him to finish in the top three again at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 2/51.40).

To take advantage of this superboost on the Betfair Sportsbook just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Strong Leader to finish Top 3 in 14:25 Ascot SBK 1/1

Horse in Focus Flag - Iroko the one to beat on form

Only four are set to go to post, which may turn this into a tactical event, but Fil Dor went on last time - albeit against lesser opposition - and hopefully he will do so again.

Iroko was a useful hurdler - he won the Martin Pipe at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival - but quickly developed into a much better chaser last season, making a winning start in this sphere at Warwick and finishing off his campaign with an excellent second in the Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree in April.

He ran to a similar level of form on his return at Haydock last month, too, probably not so focused on the day as the winner given big plans connections have down the road, but he made up ground with eye-catching ease as the others toiled, and almost overcame the concession of first run to a thorough stayer.

Iroko was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag for that effort, while he is 2lb clear of his rivals in this race on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, and still has the 'small p' attached to his rating, signifying he's open to further improvement. He's sure to strip fitter for that outing, and the return to better ground should help, also, so he's strongly fancied to get his season up and running now.

Recommended Bet Back Iroko in the 13:50 Ascot SBK 5/4

Horse in Focus flag - Victtorino the one to beat back at favoured Ascot

Victtorino had plenty of experience over fences when trained in France, and didn't shape badly on his first start over hurdles for Venetia Williams in 2022/23 season.

He showed much improved form back over fences last season, though, making a winning return in the Sodexo Live! Gold Cup over this course and distance and progressing further to follow up in this race on his next start.

Victtorino didn't progress as expected afterwards, disappointing on a couple of visits to Cheltenham, and also not at his best back at this venue, but he was a big eye-catcher on his return in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury. He looked very rusty in the first half of the race, struggling out the back of the field, and didn't get going fully until it was too late, flying home to take third place - earning himself the Horse In Focus Flag.

He's likely to prove much sharper for that outing now and he's only 1 lb higher in the weights than when successful in this 12 months ago. The likely ground won't be a problem and he should be tough to beat back at Ascot where he clearly goes so well.

Recommended Bet Back Victtorino in the 15:00 Ascot SBK 6/4

Weight-Adjusted Ratings flag - More to come from Kabral du Mathan

This is a good renewal of this competitive handicap, with several likely ahead of their mark, but Kabral du Mathan has an excellent profile and could just be the best handicapped of the lot.

He won his sole start in France and was impressive on his British debut for Paul Nicholls at Huntingdon last season, having much more in hand than the official margin suggests, and also beating a next-time-out winner.

Injury ruled him out afterwards, but he looked very good on his recent return and handicap debut at Kempton, making a mockery of his opening mark.

This race represents a much sterner task, but he is just the sort to keep progressing through the ranks this season, and a subsequent 8lb rise for his Kempton success likely underestimates him - his is top on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and still has the 'small p' attached to his rating.

Recommended Bet Back Kabral du Mathan in the 15:35 Ascot SBK 7/2

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here!