Three selections from our tipster this Saturday

Pepper Streak looks overpriced in five furlong handicap

Vision Of Hope can win on handicap debut

Pepper can break losing Streak

The terrestrial televised races begin on Saturday with a 0-70 Handicap for 3yo+ over 5f at 13:15 which looks a wide-open contest.

The trends reveal plenty of interesting factors for this race where three-year-olds have a good record in it. It's worth siding with horses rated 57-59 or 64-66 who are drawn middle to high and race prominently. Coming into this race on the back of plenty of runs in a season is a notable positive and ideally, a horse won a Wolverhampton five-furlong handicap last time out. That latest start should have come two to three weeks ago.

The favourite at the time of writing is Bethersden Boy who I hugely respect and he ticks plenty of boxes but he is starting to look little exposed. Therefore, I like the price about Pepper Streak who is available at 13.012/1 for an each-way play in a competitive contest.

This three-year-old filly is a winner of just one of her 14 career starts with that success coming on her stable and British debut in February at Newcastle over this trip in a maiden.

She has backed that success up without managing to get her head in front again but despite that, she's now fallen to a career low mark here of 64. That leaves Pepper Streak 10lb below her rating following her maiden win.

Last time out was a fair effort also when finishing fourth at Wolverhampton in a 5f handicap which, as stated previously, is a positive to come into this race on the back of. The horse who finished second in that race was Politics who boosted the form by winning on Thursday afternoon at Southwell.

The winner of that particular contest was Amor De Mi Vida who reopposes here and is an evident danger to all in this race to back up her success from last time out.

I'm chancing Pepper Streak to reverse that form however, as she was given no peace up front which ultimate cost her a better finishing position.

She took well to the first-time hood which replaced her usual cheekpieces and the new headgear is enlisted again here. Pepper Streak is also able to run off a 1lb lower mark and should have every chance at a fair price.

En-Vision an improved performance on handicap debut

Two races later on Lingfield's card we have a 0-60 Handicap for 3yo+ over 1m4f at 14:25 which is another competitive contest with 14 declared runners.

There are plenty of exposed types in this race but one who should have plenty more to offer is Vision Of Hope who makes her handicap debut.

She has already been backed in from 6.511/2 to 5.59/2 and I'm expecting her to shorten up again before the off so it's worth taking the price now about George Boughey's runner.

This filly has three starts to her name which have all come on the all-weather but over trips that should be far short of her best on pedigree.

Her first outing came when trained by James Tate when she was weak in the betting and plenty went wrong for her on that debut. She clipped heels early which put her on the back foot and she was looked after ultimately. Therefore, it was interesting that she was then picked up by her current connections where it certainly looked a ploy to gain her a decent opening handicap mark.

Again, she ran over 1m on her second start and ran a better race but without threatening to finish mid-division. Her third and final qualifying start was on a further drop in trip to 7f 19 days ago where she was readily outpaced and given a quiet ride as a result.

This opening handicap mark of 57 should be very feasible for her to overcome especially as she's now up to a far more suitable trip of 1m4f.

She's a daughter of Mastercraftsman out of a High Chaparral mare who won over 1m5f so this extra distance should be ideal.

Vision Of Hope is certainly one to side with whilst the 5.59/2 remains.

Make a Mock of Tequila's price

One of the higher-class races on Saturday is the Winter Oaks Trial Fillies' Handicap which is a 0-105 handicap for 3yo+ over 1m2f at 15:00. There are only six declared runners for this race where Viola is the top weight after winning this contest last year but I think she's vulnerable this time around.

Instead, I like the chances and price about Tequilamockingbird who has already been backed in from 11.010/1 to her current 9.08/1 price.

Charlie Fellowes's brilliantly named filly has a far superior strike rate on the all-weather in comparison to her turf record where she's 0/4. Whereas all three of her career successes have come on an artificial surface where she's now 3/6.

She returned to winning ways when back at her optimal trip last time out over this course and distance. That was a very fair effort to overturn the in-form and progressive Dinoo who was sent off as favourite and ended up finishing second by a nose.

That was a justifiable win for Tequilamockingbird who had been holding her form well herself coming into that contest and she showed a game attitude to hold on in what was a frantic finish.

She is now 2/2 over this course and distance and was only given a 1lb rise for last time out which should see her remain hugely competitive.

What gained Tequilamockingbird that latest win over her in-form rival was the fact she was ridden up with the pace whereas the well-backed favourite is a hold up performer. There wasn't much pace on in that race and Ross Coakley had his filly in the ideal position throughout where he stalked the pace and pounced at the ideal time.

I think Tequilamockingbird's pace will come to the fore again here against horses who possess more stamina than speed over this trip and she remains a fair bet at 9.08/1.