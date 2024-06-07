Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's can Sea a NAP at Haydock

Timeform highlight three selections for Saturday's racing

Sea Theme still has more to offer

Miss Gitana can gain a deserved success

Tatterstall to take advantage of falling mark

William Haggas and Tom Marquand have won the last two editions of the Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes (15:00) and the trainer/jockey combination can complete a hat-trick in the Haydock Group 3 now named after the trainer's late father-in-law.

As her name suggests, their representative this time, Sea Theme, also shares her sire Sea The Stars with the stable's last couple of winners Sea La Rosa and Sea Silk Road. With just four runs under her belt after not seeing a racecourse until around this time last year, Sea Theme is less exposed than most of her rivals and might well have more to offer as a four-year-old.

It looks best to put a line through her final start last season, but prior to that she was the decisive winner of a valuable novice at Doncaster and then put up a useful effort at York's Ebor meeting to win the listed Galtres Stakes on just her third start, responding well to beat older rivals One Evening and Tregony in a finish of heads. The placed pair both went on to listed success themselves in the autumn, so that's solid form and gives Sea Theme every chance of making a winning return.

Recommended Bet Back Sea Theme in the 15:00 at Haydock SBK 5/1

Sir Mark Prescott's three-year-olds often strike winning form at this time of year and Miss Gitana looks a likely winner of the mile and a half handicap at Beverley (16:25).

While Miss Gitana showed just modest form at two, including in two runs at Beverley, typically for one from her yard she has left that form behind over longer trips this year as would be expected of a daughter of Nathaniel. She ran her best race last time when stepped up further in trip over today's course and distance. Although very much suited by the extra two furlongs and leading close home, Miss Gitana had to settle for second, losing out by the minimum margin in a head-bobbing finish with favourite Spartan Warrior.

Open to further improvement, Miss Gitana can go one better this time and again prove too good for Rogue King and Walter Hartright who finished behind her last time. The former was only a short head back in third but needs to bounce back from a lesser effort since at Yarmouth.

Recommended Bet Back Miss Gitana in the 16:25 at Beverley SBK 13/8

There are some competitive sprint handicaps on Catterick's card with the 0-85 contest over five furlongs (17:05) being the pick of them. A case can be made for several in the field of ten but a bold showing looks on the cards for Tatterstall, trained by Michael Dods who has struck at the last couple of meetings at the track.

Tatterstall won twice last term, notably the three-year-olds' Dash at Epsom this time last year which was a better contest than this. While he lost his form subsequently last year, Tatterstall looks to be coming to the boil again now, building on his reappearance at Thirsk when returning to the same track three weeks ago to finish a close third behind Burning Cash after proving a little keener than ideal.

Racing off the same mark here, Tatterstall figures on an attractive mark a pound lower than when successful on Derby Day last year and now looks ready to take advantage.