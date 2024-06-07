Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's can Sea a NAP at Haydock
John Ingles outlines the Timeform view on Saturday's racing at Beverley, Catterick and Haydock...
-
Timeform highlight three selections for Saturday's racing
-
Sea Theme still has more to offer
-
Miss Gitana can gain a deserved success
-
Tatterstall to take advantage of falling mark
Hat-trick beckons for Haggas in the Lester Piggott
Sea Theme (Ire)
- J: Tom Marquand
- T: William Haggas
- F: 3119-
William Haggas and Tom Marquand have won the last two editions of the Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes (15:00) and the trainer/jockey combination can complete a hat-trick in the Haydock Group 3 now named after the trainer's late father-in-law.
As her name suggests, their representative this time, Sea Theme, also shares her sire Sea The Stars with the stable's last couple of winners Sea La Rosa and Sea Silk Road. With just four runs under her belt after not seeing a racecourse until around this time last year, Sea Theme is less exposed than most of her rivals and might well have more to offer as a four-year-old.
It looks best to put a line through her final start last season, but prior to that she was the decisive winner of a valuable novice at Doncaster and then put up a useful effort at York's Ebor meeting to win the listed Galtres Stakes on just her third start, responding well to beat older rivals One Evening and Tregony in a finish of heads. The placed pair both went on to listed success themselves in the autumn, so that's solid form and gives Sea Theme every chance of making a winning return.
Miss Gitana can get her nose in front this time
Miss Gitana (Ire)
- J: Luke Morris
- T: Sir Mark Prescott Bt
- F: 4897-42
Sir Mark Prescott's three-year-olds often strike winning form at this time of year and Miss Gitana looks a likely winner of the mile and a half handicap at Beverley (16:25).
While Miss Gitana showed just modest form at two, including in two runs at Beverley, typically for one from her yard she has left that form behind over longer trips this year as would be expected of a daughter of Nathaniel. She ran her best race last time when stepped up further in trip over today's course and distance. Although very much suited by the extra two furlongs and leading close home, Miss Gitana had to settle for second, losing out by the minimum margin in a head-bobbing finish with favourite Spartan Warrior.
Open to further improvement, Miss Gitana can go one better this time and again prove too good for Rogue King and Walter Hartright who finished behind her last time. The former was only a short head back in third but needs to bounce back from a lesser effort since at Yarmouth.
Well-treated Tatterstall ready to strike
Tatterstall (Ire)
- J: Daniel Muscutt
- T: Michael Dods
- F: 171000-93
There are some competitive sprint handicaps on Catterick's card with the 0-85 contest over five furlongs (17:05) being the pick of them. A case can be made for several in the field of ten but a bold showing looks on the cards for Tatterstall, trained by Michael Dods who has struck at the last couple of meetings at the track.
Tatterstall won twice last term, notably the three-year-olds' Dash at Epsom this time last year which was a better contest than this. While he lost his form subsequently last year, Tatterstall looks to be coming to the boil again now, building on his reappearance at Thirsk when returning to the same track three weeks ago to finish a close third behind Burning Cash after proving a little keener than ideal.
Racing off the same mark here, Tatterstall figures on an attractive mark a pound lower than when successful on Derby Day last year and now looks ready to take advantage.
Now read Ryan Moore's thoughts on his rides at Navan on Saturday
Recommended bets
GET £40 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £40 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's best bets at Beverley and Haydock
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: Four Saturday selections from 7/1 to 25/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ryan Moore: Expect Everlasting to be very competitive at Navan
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Friday Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's going for a Royal NAP at Goodwood
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Back Velvet to kick off Friday double at Goodwood