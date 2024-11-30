Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets at Newbury from 6/1 to 16/1

Katie Midwinter has three selections on Saturday

Nicky Henderson-trained unexposed outsider is overlooked

Hardy gelding can be competitive from current mark

Broadway Boy can be star of the show in feature

The Sir Peter O'Sullevan Memorial Handicap Chase has attracted a strong field of eleven runners for the extended 2m6f contest.

Whilst there are plenty of chasers in here worth keeping on side this season, the horse that makes the most appeal in this contest is Nicky Henderson-trained Wiseguy who represents value at current odds.

Whilst the Fame And Glory gelding will need to bounce back from a pulled up effort when last seen in April, there's plenty of reasons to suggest he can and he could be worth siding with from a potentially lenient mark of 125.

It's well-documented that Seven Barrows weren't at the peak of their powers during the spring, which is one reason to forgive Wiseguy his previous effort at Cheltenham when he was reported as never travelling comfortably.

The ground may have been quick enough too, considering all of his winning form has come on a ground with soft in the description. He hadn't been at his best around that time of year twelve months prior, either, but he was a winner when fresh last November and could return in good order once again following a 227-day break.

On debut in a Doncaster bumper he beat the talented Hillcrest, before finishing a decent third to Datsalrightgino in his first hurdling appearance off the back of a 307-day absence. He also finished second at Cheltenham in a competitive handicap when returning from a 337-day layoff and, considering he has a good record when fresh, this could be the time to catch him on a going day.

His most recent victory came from a 2lb lower mark twelve months ago, in a highly competitive novice event at Exeter, the form of which has worked out well. He beat runner-up Pimlico Point by a length over the three-mile trip, a horse who is 8lb higher rated since, with Top Of The Bill, now 14lbs higher, in third, Makin'yourmindup, 11lbs higher currently, in fourth, and the likes of Pulling Stumps, Storminhome and Moon Hunter all further behind.

Considering the level of that form, Wiseguy's current rating looks an attractive mark from which he can win, and he has the potential to improve further beyond 125. This is only his fourth start over fences, his first in open company, and he could spring a surprise under James Bowen.

The yard has come into form and they're currently performing at a 34 percent strike-rate (at the time of writing), suggesting their horses are in good order, and, considering Wiseguy's profile, he makes each-way appeal at a value price.

At odds of 16/117.00, Wiseguy is fancied to go close with plenty in his favour.

Recommended Bet Back Wiseguy E/W in 12:40 Newbury SBK 16/1

Seven-year-old Anyharminasking remains the only horse to ever finish ahead of Constitution Hill, albeit by a narrow margin in his sole point appearance, and, although he hasn't quite reached the heights of his aforementioned rival, he has shown he possesses plenty of ability.

Currently 8lbs higher than his last winning mark, he has put in a number of good performances following his most recent win, including when second from 133 in the Welsh Champion Hurdle last year.

He returned in good order when last seen in first-time cheekpieces, which remain on, to finish a three-length third to Wyenot at Cheltenham, and, if he can improve for that return to action, he holds strong each-way claims here.

Last year, he finished second in this race to a surprise winner in Get A Tonic when on a 1lb higher mark, and, although he isn't necessarily well-in from 135, he's certainly capable of winning from around his current rating given he has been competitive from a similar mark in the past.

The Jonjo and A J O'Neill team have been in decent form of late, saddling plenty of winners, and this could be a feasible opportunity for Anyharminasking to return to winning ways, or be competitive at the least.

Recommended Bet Back Anyharminasking E/W in 13:54 Newbury SBK 8/1

The valuable feature race at Newbury sees a number of tough handicappers line up over the 3m2f trip, and, although the likes of Sam Brown at 33/134.00 and Horantzau d'Airy at 12/113.00 make some each-way appeal, the standout contender in the field is Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Broadway Boy.

Well found in the market at single-figures odds, it's not a surprise that he's expected to be one of the main protagonists in this line-up considering he appears on a workable mark from 148, only 2lb higher than when winning a competitive handicap at Cheltenham last December.

He beat Threeunderthrufive on that occasion, following a twenty-length defeat of Weveallbeencaught. He had previously finished two-and-a-half-lengths behind Flooring Porter when attempting to record a hat-trick of wins, and seemed most comfortable at Cheltenham during that period. In the second-half of the second he failed to fire, perhaps feeling the effects of a busy first-half to his campaign.

This season, however, he has returned from a 197-day break in good order, finishing third at Prestbury Park when last seen, when attempting to make most of the running from the front on ground slightly quicker than his ideal conditions.

He placed third, finishing twelve-and-a-quarter-lengths behind the reopposing Senior Chief, but is 10lb better off with his rival on this occasion, with conditions in his favour and softer than desired for the Henry de Bromhead-trained Irish-raider.

The yard often begin the season well and have especially done so during this campaign, recording a 33 percent strike-rate in September, reduced to an impressive 27 percent in October, and their horses are still running well currently, despite not achieving as many winners as in recent months.

That bodes well for the chances of Broadway Boy who should be primed for this race. Sam Twiston-Davies is in magnificent form and riding with plenty of confidence, which is another huge positive, and there is plenty of evidence to suggest the six-year-old, who could still be open to further improvement, should be in contention come the finish.