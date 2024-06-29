Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Great Max can gain overdue success say Timeform

Noble Dynasty to deliver at Newmarket

Believe In Stars set to shine at Windsor

Great Max can build on recent promise

Noble Dynasty had a couple of things in his favour on the Rowley Mile last time as he was given a well-judged front-running ride by William Buick and may have had a fitness edge over the runner-up, English Oak, who has clearly improved since.

Even so, the subsequent exploits of English Oak, who has gone on to win both starts including the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, reflect well on Noble Dynasty who was giving him 15lb at Newmarket.

That was a smart performance and a career-best effort from Noble Dynasty, who may be a six-year-old but doesn't have many miles on the clock, and he's well worth a shot at Group 3 level here. Indeed, the form of that two-length win puts Noble Dynasty 2 lb clear at the top of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here.

Recommended Bet Back Noble Dynasty in the 15:25 at Newmarket SBK 7/4

Believe In Stars is very lightly raced for a five-year-old and he retains untapped potential, as denoted by the 'small p' attached to his Timeform rating.

Believe In Stars made it to the course only twice last season - as was the case the year before - but he showed useful form to win a Goodwood novice on his return and ran at least as well when runner-up on his handicap debut at Chelmsford where he was beaten by an all-weather specialist who was able to dictate a steady gallop and deploy a good turn of foot.

There is surely better to come from Believe In Stars, who is well bred (he's a brother to Musidora Stakes winner Rose of Kildare) and in excellent hands with Sir Michael Stoute who has shown the benefits of a patient approach on a number of occasions.

Recommended Bet Back Believe In Stars in the 15:52 at Windsor SBK 5/4

Great Max is on a long losing run that stretches back to his debut in 2021 and there have been a few yards unable to snap that sequence, but he's now with David O'Meara, who is renowned for how well he does with recruits, and the early signs have been promising.

Great Max was sixth at Newmarket on his first start for O'Meara in a race that has worked out nicely, but he would have finished closer had he not met trouble three furlongs out when still going well.

He also shaped better than the result might suggest when seventh over a mile here last time as he went through much of the race as well as anything but found himself towards the far flank and away from the bulk of the action.

He's been dropped 2lb since then so is now 20 lb lower than the mark he started off last season, and he's clearly on a potentially lenient rating if building on the recent promise he has shown for his new stable.