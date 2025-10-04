Saturday Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Four All-Weather selections in 648/1 Yankee
Alan Dudman's Saturday multiple looks at the two All-Weather fixtures this evening and he has gone for a 648/1649.00 Yankee...
-
Newcastle already a track for Monsieur Bondy for handicap debut
-
Wolves specialist high on the radar this evening
-
Alan Dudman has four tips for Wolves and Newcastle in a big price Yankee
Newcastle - 17:45: Back Rubellite @ 11/43.75
Rubellite is a a two-time CD winner around here and despite a bit of a drift in the betting this morning, is the one to take on the top two in the market here.
Roger Varian's Bintazzo looks beatable on handicap debut while Andrew Balding's Karthon missed the break last time and cannot afford to do so again.
Rubellite (Ire)
- J: Harry Russell
- T: Richard Fahey
- F: 31133613
Rubellite met some trouble at Newcastle last time behind Cushty but had previously kept on well to score at Wolverhampton at 1m4f, down from 1m6f on her previous start.
She's a strong stayer at the trip and while limited, is consistent in the class.
Wolverhampton - 18:00: Back Have You A Minute @ 4/15.00
Backing a Tate horse, you'd want James rather than Tom, as pater is 0-27 for the year and still looking for a first winner.
It might come in the form of Have You A Minute, who produced one of his better runs last time over CD and is off such a low mark now, has to be of interest.
Have You A Minute
- J: Josephine Gordon
- T: Tom Tate
- F: 529-57562
He was rated 57 at the turn of the year and has dropped to 51 and clearly in a bad race here, can go close if replicating his latest effort which was a return to form.
Newcastle - 19:45: Back Monsieur Bondy @ 9/43.25
Monsieur Bondy is the one out of this evening's quartet with all of the potential.
Two from his last three, he goes handicapping this evening from an opening mark of 84.
Monsieur Bondy
- J: P. J. McDonald
- T: Geoff Oldroyd
- F: 311
He won a novice recently over 7f at Newcastle, his first run on the All-Weather, and had an odds-on Crisford horse well behind. The Crisford's Spitzbergen has subsequently ran second to the very classy Rose Of Honour.
A short price at 9/43.25, the yard have ticked along at 27% for the year and Geoff Oldroyd has produced a steady flow of winners from his small team.
Wolverhampton - 20:00: Back City Cyclone @ 10/34.33
A four-time CD winners at Wolverhampton points us to City Cyclone who is back on the All-Weather tonight after a disappointing effort at Brighton last time.
City Cyclone
- J: William Carson
- T: Tony Carroll
- F: 42821206
That run wasn't his best, but his best is very much around the Dunstall Park circuit and his last win here off 70 and now just 3lb higher puts him in the frame.
He's a prominent racer and has a great draw to capitalise on too in one.
