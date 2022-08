Saratoga 19:49: Naughty Gal 2pts win at 6/4 or better

Into Mischief is the pre-eminent sire in the USA right now and in Naughty Gal he may have another filly that's destined to head right to the top.

She debuted in a maiden at Churchill Downs in June that has proven to be a red-hot contest, with the runner-up coming back to win a stakes race at Lone Star subsequently, while the third also won next time out.

Naughty Gal herself showed on her next start that she'd clearly learnt plenty from that debut fourth by stepping up a furlong on the same track and absolutely running away with a maiden in a very fast time for the level.

Again, that form was franked when the filly who was nearly 10 lengths behind Naughty Gal in second place came out and when next time.

This is a filly who looks well grown for a juvenile and could well have a maturity edge on most of her rivals in a Grade 3 contest that doesn't look the deepest for the level.

I'm expecting the excellent Luis Saez to have Naughty Gal well placed early from stall 2 and she shouldn't have any issues with the extra half-furlong that she encounters this time.

Of the opposition, there are several who look like they could step up on debut efforts, none more so than Promise Of Hope, who was a winner at Churchill Downs, albeit not in a particularly fast time.

She looks a nice type physically, though, and may be the one for the forecast.