Saratoga 20:55: Upper Case 0.5pts each-way at 5/1 or better

Regardless of the result, this maiden special weight contest will be one to keep an eye on for the future as it contains several fillies that could go on to be very good in time.

There are only a couple in the race with experience, the best of which should prove to be Todd Pletcher's Chocolate Gelato, who ran really well when third here on debut and is entitled to improve with that under belt.

She'll be tight enough in the betting though and I'd prefer to side with one of the newcomers, a few of which have been working very fast in the mornings.

Mark Casse's Firing Bullets has been doing just that in her morning workouts and she looks a really quick filly who seems sure to be up there throughout.

However, I'm siding with another newcomer who has also looked sharp.

Upper Case is a $260k American Pharoah filly trained by Bill Mott, who isn't really noted for working his horses quickly in the mornings, so the very fast workout she posted from the gate a couple of weeks ago certainly catches the eye.

I suspect this filly could be very good and she might be a touch overlooked in the betting given Mott's newcomers generally tend to be better for the run.

With that in mind, it's probably best to play her each-way rather than in a straight win bet.