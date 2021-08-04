To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Wednesday

Shamalamadingdong Saratoga
Today's best bet Shamalamadingdong runs at Saratoga

Nick Shiambouros returns with two selections from the Wednesday card at beautiful Saratoga...

"This was her first start for trainer Christophe Clement, and is entitled to move forward"

Back Shamalamadingdong Race 6 in the 20:55 at Saratoga @ 3.259/4

Take the Backroads to relish turf

Race 3 19:15 Saratoga - Take the Backroads

Take the Backroads should go close in this Maiden Special Weight on the turf course.

This filly finished a close second to Let's Be Clear in a similar event on the main track last month. She looked the likely winner inside the final furlong, but was collared close home by the game winner. This was an excellent effort, and should have more to offer. Her pedigree suggests the switch to turf will not pose a problem. Trainer Tom Amoss has had a fantastic start to the meeting, and the talented Tyler Gaffalione has the riding assignment. This is a competitive race so BSP is recommended.

Shamalamadingdong to graduate

Race 6 20:55 Saratoga - Shamalamadingdong

Shamalamadingdong is my idea of the winner of this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This filly finished a close second to Pretty Clever in a similar event over seven furlongs at Belmont Park last month. She was caught in a furious speed duel, and was only just denied near the finish. The front two finished a mile ahead of the remainder. This was her first start for trainer Christophe Clement, and is entitled to move forward. Clement has had a fast start to the meeting with six winners in the bag. The shorter trip will suit, and should be forwardly placed with Manny Franco in the saddle. Anything around 3.259/4 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +65.62

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 0

Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Saratoga (US) 4th Aug (R3 6f Mdn)

Wednesday 4 August, 7.15pm

Market rules

Saratoga (US) 4th Aug (R6 6f Mdn)

Wednesday 4 August, 8.55pm

Market rules

