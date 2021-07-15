US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Friday

- Trainer: Chad C. Brown, USA
Nick Shiambouros got off the mark at Saratoga when Golden Pal won. Nick returns to the Spa with two more selections from the quality card...
"He has some rock solid form in the book, including an excellent third to Raging Bull in the Grade 1 Maker’s Mark Mile in the spring"
Clear Humor serious chance
Race 2 18:41 Saratoga - Clear Humor
Clear Humor should run well at a decent price in this $40k maiden claimer on the main track.
This gelded son of Distorted Humor finished down the field behind River Dog on debut at Belmont Park in early May. He chased the leaders in to the straight, but weakened quickly when the chips were down. This was a competitive Maiden Special Weight, and the first and second have since won. Trainer George Weaver has given him a break, but his recent work tab is strong. Weaver has a stellar 27% strike rate with horses dropping to maiden claiming from Maiden Special Weight. Anything around 5.04/1 will do.
Sacred Life a valuable commodity
Race 9 22:39 Saratoga - Sacred Life
Sacred Life should go close in this fascinating Grade 3 on the turf.
This talented six-year-old finished a close fourth to Somelikeithotbrown in a valuable Grade 2 at Pimlico on Preakness day. He finished strongly and probably would have got up in a few more strides. He has some rock solid form in the book, including an excellent third to Raging Bull in the Grade 1 Maker's Mark Mile in the spring.
He fits well with this group and a big run is expected. Trainer Chad Brown has engaged the services of Joel Rosario, who rides this turf course as well as anyone. Anything around his Morning Line of 4.03/1 will do.
