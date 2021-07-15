To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Friday

Sacred Life Saratoga
Today's best bet Sacred Life runs at Saratoga

Nick Shiambouros got off the mark at Saratoga when Golden Pal won. Nick returns to the Spa with two more selections from the quality card...

"He has some rock solid form in the book, including an excellent third to Raging Bull in the Grade 1 Maker’s Mark Mile in the spring"

Back Sacred Life Race 9 in the 22:39 at Saratoga @ 4.03/1

Clear Humor serious chance

Race 2 18:41 Saratoga - Clear Humor

Clear Humor should run well at a decent price in this $40k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelded son of Distorted Humor finished down the field behind River Dog on debut at Belmont Park in early May. He chased the leaders in to the straight, but weakened quickly when the chips were down. This was a competitive Maiden Special Weight, and the first and second have since won. Trainer George Weaver has given him a break, but his recent work tab is strong. Weaver has a stellar 27% strike rate with horses dropping to maiden claiming from Maiden Special Weight. Anything around 5.04/1 will do.

Sacred Life a valuable commodity

Race 9 22:39 Saratoga - Sacred Life

Sacred Life should go close in this fascinating Grade 3 on the turf.

This talented six-year-old finished a close fourth to Somelikeithotbrown in a valuable Grade 2 at Pimlico on Preakness day. He finished strongly and probably would have got up in a few more strides. He has some rock solid form in the book, including an excellent third to Raging Bull in the Grade 1 Maker's Mark Mile in the spring.

He fits well with this group and a big run is expected. Trainer Chad Brown has engaged the services of Joel Rosario, who rides this turf course as well as anyone. Anything around his Morning Line of 4.03/1 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +44.19

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 2

Returned: 2.0


Recommended bets

Back Clear Humor Race 2 in the 18:41 at Saratoga @ 5.04/1
Back Sacred Life Race 9 in the 22:39 at Saratoga @ 4.03/1

