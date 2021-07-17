To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Sunday

Goin Good Saratoga
Today's best bet Goin' Good runs in the 22:39 at Saratoga

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark when Wit won easily at Saratoga. Nick returns to the Spa with two more selections from the Sunday card...

"This looks like an excellent opportunity for her to gain some valuable Black Type"

Back Goin' Good Race 9 in the 22:39 at Saratoga @BSP

Misty Veil for Amoss and Moss

Race 4 19:49 Saratoga - Misty Veil

Misty Veil is an interesting runner in this allowance race on the main track.

This Tonalist filly put in a much improved effort when finishing second to Tabor Hall in a $75k optional claimer at Churchill Downs last month. She pushed the winner all the way, and was only just denied. The pair finished well clear of the remainder. This was only her second start on the main track and is entitled to move forward. Trainer Tom Amoss has had a winner at the meeting, and has engaged the services of the brilliant Irad Ortiz. BSP is recommended.

Goin' Good to take feature

Race 9 22:39 Saratoga - Goin' Good

Goin' Good should make her presence felt in this fascinating Stakes race on the turf.

This filly beat Illegal Smile in a competitive allowance race at Churchill Downs last month. She took the lead inside the final furlong and edged clear to win with a bit in hand. She has run creditably in Stakes company, but has yet to get her head in front. This looks like an excellent opportunity for her to gain some valuable Black Type. The Brad Cox stable has had a decent start to the meeting and the talented Tyler Gaffalione rides back for connections. This is a wide open event so BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +43.19

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 6

Returned: 5.0

