US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Sunday

Misty Veil for Amoss and Moss

Race 4 19:49 Saratoga - Misty Veil

Misty Veil is an interesting runner in this allowance race on the main track.

This Tonalist filly put in a much improved effort when finishing second to Tabor Hall in a $75k optional claimer at Churchill Downs last month. She pushed the winner all the way, and was only just denied. The pair finished well clear of the remainder. This was only her second start on the main track and is entitled to move forward. Trainer Tom Amoss has had a winner at the meeting, and has engaged the services of the brilliant Irad Ortiz. BSP is recommended.

Goin' Good to take feature

Race 9 22:39 Saratoga - Goin' Good

Goin' Good should make her presence felt in this fascinating Stakes race on the turf.

This filly beat Illegal Smile in a competitive allowance race at Churchill Downs last month. She took the lead inside the final furlong and edged clear to win with a bit in hand. She has run creditably in Stakes company, but has yet to get her head in front. This looks like an excellent opportunity for her to gain some valuable Black Type. The Brad Cox stable has had a decent start to the meeting and the talented Tyler Gaffalione rides back for connections. This is a wide open event so BSP is recommended.