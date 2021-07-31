To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Saturday

Cross Border Saratoga
Today's best bet Cross Border runs at Saratoga

Nick Shiambouros fired in another winner at Saratoga when Sea Foam hacked up. Nick heads back to the Spa with two selections from the outstanding Saturday card...

"Trainer Mike Maker is having a fantastic meeting with a 31% strike rate, and the in form Luis Saez has the riding assignment"

Back Cross Border Race 10 in the 23:13 at Saratoga @ BSP

Mischevious Alex to bounce back

Race 8 22:03 Saratoga - Mischevious Alex

Mischevious Alex is taken to win this historic Grade 1 on the main track.

This smart colt finished third to Silver State in the Grade 1 Met Mile at Belmont Park last month. He delivered a strong challenge inside the final furlong, but could not get by the game winner. This was a super effort over a trip that is a little too far at this level.

Sprinting is his game, and a reproduction of his win in the Carter at Aqueduct would be good enough to take this. He is unbeaten in two starts at the six furlong distance, and the brilliant Irad Ortiz should have him forwardly placed. Anything around his Morning Line price of 3.02/1 will do.

Cross Border to take control

Race 10 23:13 Saratoga - Cross Border

Five time course winner Cross Border should make a bold bid in this Grade 2 on the inner turf.

This admirable performer finished second to Megacity in a $100 optional claimer at Belmont Park last month. He made up a lot of ground inside the final furlong, and was gaining on the winner close home. Last year in this race he was placed first after a lengthy inquiry.

He took a hefty bump inside the final furlong and the stewards made the right call. Trainer Mike Maker is having a fantastic meeting with a 31% strike rate, and the in form Luis Saez has the riding assignment. This is a competitive race so BSP is recommended.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +64.22

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 6

Returned: 14.48


Recommended bets

Back Mischevious Alex Race 8 in the 22:03 at Saratoga @ 3.02/1
Back Cross Border Race 10 in the 23:13 at Saratoga @ BSP

Saratoga (US) 31st Jul (R8 6f Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 31 July, 10.03pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lexitonian
Mischevious Alex
Firenze Fire
Strike Power
Three Technique
Whitmore
Miles Ahead
Montauk Traffic
Special Reserve
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Saratoga (US) 31st Jul (R10 6f Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 31 July, 11.13pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Channel Cat
Cross Border
Breakpoint
Rockemperor
Channel Maker
Red Knight
Moon Over Miami
Shamrocket
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips