US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Saturday

Mischevious Alex to bounce back

Race 8 22:03 Saratoga - Mischevious Alex

Mischevious Alex is taken to win this historic Grade 1 on the main track.

This smart colt finished third to Silver State in the Grade 1 Met Mile at Belmont Park last month. He delivered a strong challenge inside the final furlong, but could not get by the game winner. This was a super effort over a trip that is a little too far at this level.

No. 2 (2) Mischevious Alex (Usa) Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph Jnr, USA

Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

Sprinting is his game, and a reproduction of his win in the Carter at Aqueduct would be good enough to take this. He is unbeaten in two starts at the six furlong distance, and the brilliant Irad Ortiz should have him forwardly placed. Anything around his Morning Line price of 3.02/1 will do.

Cross Border to take control

Race 10 23:13 Saratoga - Cross Border

Five time course winner Cross Border should make a bold bid in this Grade 2 on the inner turf.

This admirable performer finished second to Megacity in a $100 optional claimer at Belmont Park last month. He made up a lot of ground inside the final furlong, and was gaining on the winner close home. Last year in this race he was placed first after a lengthy inquiry.

No. 2 (2) Cross Border (Usa) Trainer: Michael J. Maker, USA

Jockey: Luis Saez

Age: 7

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

He took a hefty bump inside the final furlong and the stewards made the right call. Trainer Mike Maker is having a fantastic meeting with a 31% strike rate, and the in form Luis Saez has the riding assignment. This is a competitive race so BSP is recommended.