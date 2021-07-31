- Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph Jnr, USA
- Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr
- Age: 4
- Weight: 8st 12lbs
- OR: -
US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Saturday
Nick Shiambouros fired in another winner at Saratoga when Sea Foam hacked up. Nick heads back to the Spa with two selections from the outstanding Saturday card...
"Trainer Mike Maker is having a fantastic meeting with a 31% strike rate, and the in form Luis Saez has the riding assignment"
Mischevious Alex to bounce back
Race 8 22:03 Saratoga - Mischevious Alex
Mischevious Alex is taken to win this historic Grade 1 on the main track.
This smart colt finished third to Silver State in the Grade 1 Met Mile at Belmont Park last month. He delivered a strong challenge inside the final furlong, but could not get by the game winner. This was a super effort over a trip that is a little too far at this level.
Sprinting is his game, and a reproduction of his win in the Carter at Aqueduct would be good enough to take this. He is unbeaten in two starts at the six furlong distance, and the brilliant Irad Ortiz should have him forwardly placed. Anything around his Morning Line price of 3.02/1 will do.
Cross Border to take control
Race 10 23:13 Saratoga - Cross Border
Five time course winner Cross Border should make a bold bid in this Grade 2 on the inner turf.
This admirable performer finished second to Megacity in a $100 optional claimer at Belmont Park last month. He made up a lot of ground inside the final furlong, and was gaining on the winner close home. Last year in this race he was placed first after a lengthy inquiry.
He took a hefty bump inside the final furlong and the stewards made the right call. Trainer Mike Maker is having a fantastic meeting with a 31% strike rate, and the in form Luis Saez has the riding assignment. This is a competitive race so BSP is recommended.
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +64.22
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 6
Returned: 14.48
Recommended bets
Saratoga (US) 31st Jul (R8 6f Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 31 July, 10.03pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lexitonian
|Mischevious Alex
|Firenze Fire
|Strike Power
|Three Technique
|Whitmore
|Miles Ahead
|Montauk Traffic
|Special Reserve
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Saratoga (US) 31st Jul (R10 6f Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 31 July, 11.13pm
|Back
|Lay
|Channel Cat
|Cross Border
|Breakpoint
|Rockemperor
|Channel Maker
|Red Knight
|Moon Over Miami
|Shamrocket
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today