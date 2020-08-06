To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US PGA Championship Tips

World Snooker Tips

England Cricket Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Champions League Tips

Premier League Tips

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Friday

Cazadero Saratoga
Today's best bet Cazadero runs at Saratoga
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Nick Shiambouros is back at Saratoga with two selections including the featured Grade 2 Saratoga Special...

"This is tougher, but this likeable colt has a good kick and is improving with racing"

Back Cazadero Race 9 at [4.0] in the 22:46 at Saratoga

Baseline to Drive home

Race 4 19:54 Saratoga - Baseline Drive

Baseline Drive should go close in this $75k maiden claimer on the turf.

This Point of Entry filly caught the eye on debut when finishing fourth in a Maiden Special Weight at Gulfstream Park in June. She missed the break, but made up a lot of ground in the closing stages and was not beaten all that far. The Chad Brown stable has been a little quiet recently, but has enormous firepower and the winners will come. I think she is open to a fair bit of improvement, and the drop in class makes her the horse to beat. Anything around [3.0] will do.

Cazadero for Asmussen

Race 9 22:46 Saratoga - Cazadero

Cazadero should make his presence felt in this fascinating Grade 2 on the main track.

This well related Stonestreet homebred is unbeaten in two starts at Churchill Downs. On his latest start in the Grade 3 Bashford Manor he disposed of a quality field in style. He took the lead in the straight, and powered home to win convincingly.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
27/06/20 Churchill Downs 1/7 Flat 6f Fast 8st 8lbs Ricardo Santana, Jnr -

This is tougher, but this likeable colt has a good kick and is improving with racing. The Steve Asmussen stable is going great guns and the talented Ricardo Santana rides back for connections. He should be backed at around [4.0] on the exchange.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +74.54

This week so far....

Staked: 5
Returned: 9.0

Recommended bets

Back Baseline Drive Race 4 at [3.0] in the 19:54 at Saratoga
Back Cazadero Race 9 at [4.0] in the 22:46 at Saratoga

If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet

Sara (US) 7th Aug (R4 1m1f Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Friday 7 August, 7.54pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Golden Celine
Cherokee Song
Mischief Reigns
Kemba
Halo City
Hot Button
Baseline Drive
Carefree Highway
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sara (US) 7th Aug (R9 6f Grd2)

Show Hide

Friday 7 August, 10.46pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Papetu
Hold The Salsa
Garoppolo
Caramel Chip
Pickin Time
Cazadero
Momos
Market Alert
Therideofalifetime
Jackies Warrior
Roderick
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles