US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Friday
Nick Shiambouros is back at Saratoga with two selections including the featured Grade 2 Saratoga Special...
"This is tougher, but this likeable colt has a good kick and is improving with racing"
Baseline to Drive home
Race 4 19:54 Saratoga - Baseline Drive
Baseline Drive should go close in this $75k maiden claimer on the turf.
This Point of Entry filly caught the eye on debut when finishing fourth in a Maiden Special Weight at Gulfstream Park in June. She missed the break, but made up a lot of ground in the closing stages and was not beaten all that far. The Chad Brown stable has been a little quiet recently, but has enormous firepower and the winners will come. I think she is open to a fair bit of improvement, and the drop in class makes her the horse to beat. Anything around [3.0] will do.
Cazadero for Asmussen
Race 9 22:46 Saratoga - Cazadero
Cazadero should make his presence felt in this fascinating Grade 2 on the main track.
This well related Stonestreet homebred is unbeaten in two starts at Churchill Downs. On his latest start in the Grade 3 Bashford Manor he disposed of a quality field in style. He took the lead in the straight, and powered home to win convincingly.
This is tougher, but this likeable colt has a good kick and is improving with racing. The Steve Asmussen stable is going great guns and the talented Ricardo Santana rides back for connections. He should be backed at around [4.0] on the exchange.
NICK’S WEEKLY P/L
2020 Overall: +74.54
This week so far....
Staked: 5
Returned: 9.0
Recommended bets
Back Baseline Drive Race 4 at [3.0] in the 19:54 at Saratoga
Back Cazadero Race 9 at [4.0] in the 22:46 at Saratoga
If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet
