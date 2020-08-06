US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Friday

Baseline to Drive home

Race 4 19:54 Saratoga - Baseline Drive

Baseline Drive should go close in this $75k maiden claimer on the turf.

This Point of Entry filly caught the eye on debut when finishing fourth in a Maiden Special Weight at Gulfstream Park in June. She missed the break, but made up a lot of ground in the closing stages and was not beaten all that far. The Chad Brown stable has been a little quiet recently, but has enormous firepower and the winners will come. I think she is open to a fair bit of improvement, and the drop in class makes her the horse to beat. Anything around [3.0] will do.

Cazadero for Asmussen

Race 9 22:46 Saratoga - Cazadero

Cazadero should make his presence felt in this fascinating Grade 2 on the main track.

This well related Stonestreet homebred is unbeaten in two starts at Churchill Downs. On his latest start in the Grade 3 Bashford Manor he disposed of a quality field in style. He took the lead in the straight, and powered home to win convincingly.

No. 6 (6) Cazadero (Usa) Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen, USA

Jockey: Ricardo Santana, Jnr

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: - Form:

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 27/06/20 Churchill Downs 1/7 Flat 6f Fast 8st 8lbs Ricardo Santana, Jnr -

This is tougher, but this likeable colt has a good kick and is improving with racing. The Steve Asmussen stable is going great guns and the talented Ricardo Santana rides back for connections. He should be backed at around [4.0] on the exchange.