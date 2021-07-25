- Trainer: William I. Mott, USA
US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Sunday
Nick Shiambouros struck again when his best bet Rastafara won at a generous BSP 4.44. Nick heads back to the Spa with two more selections from the Sunday card...
"Last year she finished an excellent third to Paris Lights in the Grade 1 Coaching Club American Oaks"
Bronx Bomber a tough customer
Race 4 19:49 Saratoga - Bronx Bomber
I am going to side with Bronx Bomber in this interesting $45k optional claimer on the main track.
This consistent gelding finished third to Wow Brown in a similar event at Belmont Park in May. He ran on well in the closing stages, but could not get to grips with the game winner. The track was sloppy and is now winless in nine starts on an off track. This is his level, and am expecting an improved effort with the addition of blinkers, and the brilliant Irad Ortiz in the saddle. BSP is recommended.
Antoinette a lively outsider
Race 9 22:39 Saratoga - Antoinette
Antoinette could run well at a big price in this fascinating Grade 3 on the main track.
This talented filly has been a model of consistency throughout her career. Last time out in a valuable Grade 2 she finished a gallant second to the smart Letruska at Churchill Downs. She held every chance inside the final furlong, but was no match for the impressive winner.
She lost nothing in defeat as Letruska is currently one of the best older horses in training. Last year she finished an excellent third to Paris Lights in the Grade 1 Coaching Club American Oaks. A repeat of that effort would see her go close. She will be a decent price so BSP is recommended.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +56.74
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 6
Returned: 15.31
Recommended bets
