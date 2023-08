A Sandown NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Free bet for customers betting £5 on multis. T&Cs apply.

Sandown NAP - 18:15 - Back Zarga

No. 7 (4) Zarga (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 3 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 84

Zarga boasts a smart pedigree - she's by Camelot and out of Group 2 winner Strawberrydaiquiri - and she's created a good impression since tackling handicaps this season.

She kept on well into third from an unpromising position on her reappearance at Nottingham in May and then found only another well-bred, lightly-raced filly too strong at Redcar.

She stepped up again when getting off the mark at Windsor last month, keeping on strongly to lead close home with the front pair doing well to pull a little way clear off a steady gallop, and her upward trajectory and smart pedigree suggests she should still have more to offer.

Back Zarga @ 3.185/40 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Sandown Next Best - 17:45 - Back Ouzo

No. 2 (1) Ouzo SBK 5/2 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Jamie Osborne

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 94

Ouzo has been running well without winning in some competitive handicaps this season and he performed up to his best when runner-up over course and distance last month.

That enhanced Ouzo's impressive record at Sandown which now reads a win and three placed efforts from four starts at the course, and he looks set to launch another bold bid.

He's on a losing run that stretches back to October 2020 but he showed last time that he's on a competitive mark.

Back Ouzo @ 4.216/5 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Sandown Each-Way - 18:45 - Back Crescent Lake

No. 9 (10) Crescent Lake SBK 8/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Tom Queally

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 85

Crescent Lake was no match for a rival bound for top handicaps at Ascot last time but he proved best of the rest in second, running at least as well as when winning at Goodwood on his penultimate outing.

That Goodwood success was the third of a productive campaign for Crescent Lake who has shown steady progress since joining Gary Moore, and he looks likely to give another good account of himself.