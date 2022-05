NAP

Professional Widow - 20:20 Sandown

Professional Widow has been given a chance by the handicapper and might be able to take advantage now dropped in grade. She defied a 5 lb higher mark at Nottingham early last season and also ran creditably in defeat off higher marks. She ended the campaign on a low note but shaped as if back in decent form when fourth on her reappearance at Nottingham last month, leaving the impression that she would come on for the run, while she also would have finished closer with a clear passage. This is a weaker race and she has eased another 2 lb in the weights, so a bold bid is on the cards.

No. 1 (1) Professional Widow (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Richard Spencer

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 75

NEXT BEST

Moonlit Warrior - 18:15 Sandown

Moonlit Warrior didn't offer much in three starts in novice company at seven furlongs or a mile, but he showed significant improvement to get off the mark when upped in trip for his handicap debut at Chelmsford in April. That one-mile-five-furlong contest was run at a steady pace and Moonlit Warrior was better positioned than the runner-up, but he progressed again to uphold the form in a mile-and-three-quarter handicap at Wetherby last time, scoring by a length and a half with a bit in hand. That race at Wetherby appeals as being decent form for the grade and the rangy Moonlit Warrior looks up to defying a 6 lb rise in the weights.