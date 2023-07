NAP

Sandown - 18:00 - Back Night Eagle

No. 3 (15) Night Eagle (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Anna Gibson

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 69

Night Eagle was beaten a long way on his return at Windsor in May but offered more encouragement at Lingfield next time and then took a big step forward again at Epsom last week, travelling best and always looking in control after being produced to lead over two furlongs out.

Night Eagle scored by only half a length in that mile-and-a-half handicap, but he won with more in hand than the margin would suggest and he has a big shout here under a 5 lb penalty.

A steady gallop meant the emphasis was much more on speed than stamina at Epsom so Night Eagle, who has plenty of winning form at around a mile and a quarter, will have no issue dropping back in trip.

NEXT BEST

Sandown - 19:40 - Back Mudskipper

No. 9 (3) Mudskipper SBK 11/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 76

Mudskipper offered encouragement in maidens and novices last season but, while he has run respectably in handicaps this term, he hasn't quite kicked on as anticipated.

He has harmed his chances this season by proving wayward, so the decision to geld him could be a catalyst for improvement and he remains relatively unexposed and with the potential to build on his juvenile promise.

He appeals as being on a fair mark and William Buick is an eye-catching jockey booking, so he looks worth siding with up against largely older and more exposed rivals.