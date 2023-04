NAP

Greaneteen - 13:40 Sandown

Greaneteen is a top-class chaser on his day, especially round here, as he has shown by winning the last two renewals of this race, and he has solid claims of completing a hat-trick. He proved at least as good as ever when making a winning return under top weight in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter, and ran a solid race when runner-up to Edwardstone in the Tingle Creek over course and distance in December.

Admittedly, he has been below form twice since, but he effectively lost all chance when belting the final ditch in the Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last time, and on his best form, he looks the one to beat in this field.

NEXT BEST

Theatre Glory - 16:00 Sandown

Theatre Glory was prolific last season, making a winning debut in bumpers and going on to win four of her five starts over hurdles.

She confirmed herself a smart mare when bolting up in a mares' listed event at Warwick in February and was far from disgraced in a very strong renewal of the Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last time. This race doesn't look much stronger, with a couple having questions to answer, and she looks a solid bet with her sex allowance.