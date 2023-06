NAP

Salisbury - 17:10 - Back Savrola

No. 2 (3) Savrola (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.66 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 79

Savrola did well to make a successful start for James Ferguson at Wolverhampton last month as he was held up in a race run at just a modest gallop, but he quickened up well to lead inside the final 50 yards, getting the verdict by a head. That was an improvement on the level he had shown for his previous trainer Chris Wall and, given the style of his Wolverhampton win, there could be more to come for this yard. He can make light of a 2 lb rise in the weights and follow up last month's success.

NEXT BEST

Salisbury - 16:35 - Back Malka

No. 4 (4) Malka (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

This is a good-quality novice featuring some well-bred and unexposed fillies, but Malka makes appeal following an eyecatching effort on debut. Malka, who is by Nathaniel, comes from a good family as she is out of a half-sister to Irish Oaks winner Moonstone and is a half-sister to several winners, including Wadi Al Hattawi who showed a very smart level of form in handicaps. Malka showed her inexperience from the outset at Goodwood, breaking slowly and racing well off the pace as a consequence, but the way she kept on to take third close home was very promising and suggests she ought to improve markedly with that outing under her belt.