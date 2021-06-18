Royal Ascot: Heavy downpour may well see Day 4 action abandoned

On Tuesday morning, with everyone heading to Ascot with sun cream and sunglasses, it would have been extremely hard to believe that one of the days later in the week would be abandoned due to weather conditions - but that is exactly where we are at this moment in time.

After continuous downpour overnight and this morning, Ascot's track is struggling to cope. Currently on the Betfair Exchange, racing to go ahead today is 2.6213/8, whilst the meeting to be abandoned is 1.511/2 at the time of writing.

With more rain expected to fall continuously throughout the day, it's safe to say punters aren't expecting to see any action at Ascot this afternoon.

There has already been a whole host of non-runners declared today due to the conditions, including Primo Bacio who was set to compete in the 16:20 Group One Coronation Stakes.

Barry Orr, Betfair's spokesperson said: "A 12:30 inspection is an ominous sign for Racing to get the go ahead and it's now 13/8 against to get the nod. The market is quite liquid, with £20k now traded, so keep an eye on the 'Will Racing Go Ahead'' on the Betfair Exchange."