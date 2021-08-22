To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Ripon Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Ripon
Timeform bring you three to back at Ripon on Monday

Timeform select the three best bets at Ripon on Monday...

"...well worth another chance to get back on the up back at a mile and following a gelding operation..."

Timeform on Malhoob

Angel Amadea - 17:25 Ripon

Angel Amadea shaped well in a hot race on debut and, while she failed to land the odds on the all-weather at Lingfield recently, this track will probably prove more suitable. She appeared to be caught out by a steady gallop at a sharp track, so she is given another chance to build on the considerable promise of her Newmarket run in June.

Malhoob - 18:55 Ripon

Malhoob didn't need to improve when making all to get off the mark at Thirsk in April but shaped as if amiss last time over a mile and a quarter at Newcastle. He isn't bred to stay that far, so he's well worth another chance to get back on the up back at a mile and following a gelding operation. He can prove too strong for Mars Landing, who continues to shape like he has a bigger effort in his locker.

Raqisa - 19:25 Ripon

The way Raqisa asserted late on upped to this trip at Thirsk 17 days ago was pleasing and, with the strong possibility of better to come from this lightly-raced filly, she is taken to follow up at a distance she remains unexposed at.

Angel Amadea - 17:25 Ripon

22% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f

Recommended bets

Back Angel Amadea @ 1.84/5 in the 17:25 at Ripon
Back Malhoob @ 8.07/1 in the 18:55 at Ripon
Back Raqisa @ 3.7511/4 in the 19:25 at Ripon

Ripon 23rd Aug (1m Mdn Stks)

Show Hide

Monday 23 August, 5.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Angel Amadea
Liberation Point
Willard Creek
Cragside
Charlesishere
Ryton
Colleague
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ripon 23rd Aug (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 23 August, 6.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mars Landing
Six Strings
Malhoob
Challet
Poets Dawn
Trinity Lake
Safran
Eton College
Al Erayg
Carnival Zain
Fennaan
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ripon 23rd Aug (1m4f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 23 August, 7.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Out of Sight
Raqisa
King Viktor
Oot Ma Way
Hellenista
Blue Honey
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips