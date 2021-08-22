- Trainer: William Haggas
Ripon Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform select the three best bets at Ripon on Monday...
"...well worth another chance to get back on the up back at a mile and following a gelding operation..."
Timeform on Malhoob
Angel Amadea shaped well in a hot race on debut and, while she failed to land the odds on the all-weather at Lingfield recently, this track will probably prove more suitable. She appeared to be caught out by a steady gallop at a sharp track, so she is given another chance to build on the considerable promise of her Newmarket run in June.
Malhoob didn't need to improve when making all to get off the mark at Thirsk in April but shaped as if amiss last time over a mile and a quarter at Newcastle. He isn't bred to stay that far, so he's well worth another chance to get back on the up back at a mile and following a gelding operation. He can prove too strong for Mars Landing, who continues to shape like he has a bigger effort in his locker.
The way Raqisa asserted late on upped to this trip at Thirsk 17 days ago was pleasing and, with the strong possibility of better to come from this lightly-raced filly, she is taken to follow up at a distance she remains unexposed at.
Angel Amadea - 17:25 Ripon
22% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f
Recommended bets
Ripon 23rd Aug (1m Mdn Stks)Show Hide
Monday 23 August, 5.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Angel Amadea
|Liberation Point
|Willard Creek
|Cragside
|Charlesishere
|Ryton
|Colleague
Ripon 23rd Aug (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 23 August, 6.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mars Landing
|Six Strings
|Malhoob
|Challet
|Poets Dawn
|Trinity Lake
|Safran
|Eton College
|Al Erayg
|Carnival Zain
|Fennaan
Ripon 23rd Aug (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 23 August, 7.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Out of Sight
|Raqisa
|King Viktor
|Oot Ma Way
|Hellenista
|Blue Honey