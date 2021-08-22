Ripon Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Angel Amadea - 17:25 Ripon

Angel Amadea shaped well in a hot race on debut and, while she failed to land the odds on the all-weather at Lingfield recently, this track will probably prove more suitable. She appeared to be caught out by a steady gallop at a sharp track, so she is given another chance to build on the considerable promise of her Newmarket run in June.

No. 7 (7) Angel Amadea SBK 4/5 EXC 1.84 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Malhoob - 18:55 Ripon

Malhoob didn't need to improve when making all to get off the mark at Thirsk in April but shaped as if amiss last time over a mile and a quarter at Newcastle. He isn't bred to stay that far, so he's well worth another chance to get back on the up back at a mile and following a gelding operation. He can prove too strong for Mars Landing, who continues to shape like he has a bigger effort in his locker.

No. 5 (9) Malhoob (Usa) SBK 5/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Dane O'Neill

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 83

Raqisa - 19:25 Ripon

The way Raqisa asserted late on upped to this trip at Thirsk 17 days ago was pleasing and, with the strong possibility of better to come from this lightly-raced filly, she is taken to follow up at a distance she remains unexposed at.