Horse Racing Tips

Redcar Racing Tips: Purple Martini poised to strike

Horse racing at Redcar
The action unfolds up the Redcar straight

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Redcar on Monday...

  • A Redcar Nap and Next Best from Timeform

  • Purple Martini can build on recent promise

  • Unexposed Elim can defy long lay-off

Redcar Nap - 15:00 - Back Purple Martini

Purple Martini ended last season with a couple of disappointing efforts and she also failed to make a telling impact on her return at Thirsk last month. However, she was seemingly in need of that outing as she took a big step forward at Musselburgh last time, chasing home the progressive Kelpie Grey who has since scored in straightforward style.

Purple Martini was caught further back than ideal at Musselburgh and unable to throw down a meaningful challenge to the thriving winner, but she kept on strongly into second, clocking a good sectional time under the circumstances.

That effort suggests she's back at the top of her game and, able to run off the same mark here which is 1 lb lower than her last winning mark, she's well treated.

Recommended Bet

Back Purple Martini to win the 15:00 Redcar on Betfair Sportsbook

SBK11/4

Redcar Next Best - 16:00 - Back Elim

Elim has an absence of more than a year to overcome, but she looked like a highly progressive filly last spring and still appeals as being well handicapped off a 6 lb higher mark than when successful at Musselburgh on her handicap debut.

Elim opened her account with loads to spare at Newcastle in March and then produced an even better performance at Musselburgh a month later, really impressing with how powerfully she travelled and always looking like doing enough after hitting the front to score by three-quarters of a length.

The runner-up was eight and a half lengths clear of the third so a 6 lb rise in the weights could underestimate Elim who remains open to improvement on her belated return to action.

Recommended Bet

Back Elim to win the 16:00 at Redcar on Betfair Exchange

4.1

