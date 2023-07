NAP

Redcar - 16:15 - Back Five Towns

No. 4 (4) Five Towns SBK 9/4 EXC 3.25 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 80

Five Towns shaped like she'd benefit from stepping up to a mile when finishing an encouraging fifth on her reappearance and handicap debut at York in May and she duly improved to finish runner-up at Haydock last month, despite carrying her head a bit awkwardly under pressure and leaving the impression that she found conditions too quick for her. The way she moved through much of that race was promising, though, and suggests that there could still be more to come from this lightly-raced filly who still appeals as being on a good mark despite going up 3 lb for her latest effort. A tongue tie is fitted for the first time here.

NEXT BEST

Redcar - 15:45 - Back Sidney's Son

No. 4 (6) Sidney's Son (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Nigel Tinkler

Jockey: Faye McManoman

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Sidney's Son can put his experience to good use here and make the most of a nice opportunity to get off the mark. Sidney's Son is from a family trainer Nigel Tinkler has fared well with - he's a half-brother to several winners including Isla Kai - and he has offered encouragement, finishing runner-up on three of his four starts this year, including in a six-furlong novice at this venue last month. He kept on well without being able to get on terms with the winner last time and he should prove suited by stepping back up to seven furlongs here.