NAP

Cantora - 13:20 Redcar

Cantora made little impact in three six-furlong novices, but, upped in trip on testing ground on her return from a three-month break, she showed much improved form to make a successful handicap debut at Leicester last week. Cantora, who has plenty of stamina on the dam's side of her pedigree, benefited from the increased emphasis on stamina at Leicester and proved strong inside the final furlong to draw two and three-quarter lengths clear. That performance showed she is well ahead of her mark and, even under a 6 lb penalty here, she heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by at least 7 lb. The step up to a mile from seven furlongs also promises to suit.

No. 3 (2) Cantora SBK 11/10 EXC 2.1 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 60

NEXT BEST

Captain Haddock - 15:35 Redcar

Captain Haddock is on a losing run of 12 that stretches back to August of last year but he has slipped in the weights and shaped like he's ready to cash in when runner-up at Newbury ten days ago. Captain Haddock travelled better than most at Newbury and briefly led inside the final three furlongs, but he proved no match for a thriving mare who drew three lengths clear. Captain Haddock stuck to his task well enough, though, to pull three lengths clear of the third, and a 1 lb rise in the weights for that performance still leaves him on a handy looking mark. He is still 8 lb lower than his last winning mark.

No. 1 (12) Captain Haddock (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Heather Main

Jockey: Joanna Mason

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 70

EACH-WAY

Do I Dream - 16:05 Redcar

Do I Dream caught the eye when runner-up at Thirsk three starts ago, doing some good late work at the finish and looking unlucky not to win. Do I Dream hasn't built on that effort as expected the last twice, but she had excuses on both occasions as she found herself further back than ideal. She was also in a higher grade than this last time and is worth another chance to build on the promise of her Thirsk effort and to prove she's on a decent mark.