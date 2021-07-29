Racing League Tips: Trip move can wove success at Newcastle

I couldn't quite square my head around the opening two races on the card, with both contests looking like a game of 'whose turn is it to win now?'.

Thankfully, the 19:25 7f handicap allowed me to find my groove.

Step back up in trip can wove success

19:25 Newcastle - Woven 1pt e/w

Woven is one of the most interesting runners in the field after holding his form in stronger company than this on three occasions this season and now steps back up to seven furlongs for just the sixth time in his short career and third in the UK.

No. 1 (4) Woven SBK 9/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 89

Both of his career wins have come over today's trip of seven, and this will be his first attempt back up in distance since winning at Meydan in a hot 90-108 race and this is far easier on paper.

His latest effort behind the useful Ejtilaab, when on the unfavoured side of the track here, can be upgraded, and with plenty of pace on, it looks as though Paul Mulrennan will be able to drop in and ride for the gaps.

Wind surgery can provide the key to unlock progressive Lord

19:55 Newcastle - Lord Neidin 1pt e/w

Lord Neidin makes plenty of appeal off this handicap mark of 88, especially should he take a step forward for his return win at Pontefract on the back of a wind surgery.

No. 2 (7) Lord Neidin SBK 13/2 EXC 10 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 88

A six-pound rise for that effort for which he was comfortably on top at the death, looks lenient. He is already proven on the all-weather surface with some exceptionally strong form as a two-year-old and there would be no surprise should this recent wind surgery now allow him to progress in what has been a stop-start career.

He has unfinished business on this surface and can continue his progression after just 11 starts.

Emphasis on stamina can see the best of Cemhaan

20:55 Newcastle - Cemhaan 1pt e/w

Cemhaan has improved with each start this season and put in a real gutsy effort at Epsom last time only to be undone by allowing the winner first run.

The pair pulled seven lengths clear of the remainder, and a three pounds rise could be lenient given his unexposed profile at this trip.

No. 3 (11) Cemhaan SBK 11/2 EXC 7.6 Trainer: George Baker

Jockey: Pat Cosgrave

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 80

The wind surgery and the tongue-tie fitting for three runs this term has clearly worked wonders, and today's stiff track and a long home straight should see him to best effect.

He offered plenty of promise when with John Gosden last term, and this handicap mark of 80 looks exploitable on that evidence.

He is working his way back to form, and a big run looks on the cards, so it will be hard to kick him out of the frame here with stamina looking his forte.

**

Read our guide to the new Racing League format here

