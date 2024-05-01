Punchestown Racing Tips: Tea for two?

- Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland
- Jockey: J. W. Kennedy
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: -
Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each Way selection at Punchestown on Thursday.
- Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland
- Jockey: J. W. Kennedy
- Age: 9
- Weight: 12st 7lbs
- OR: -
- Trainer: Enda Bolger, Ireland
- Jockey: S. D. Torrens
- Age: 4
- Weight: 11st 5lbs
- OR: 120
Punchestown Nap - 18:00 - Back Teahupoo
TEAHUPOO had a few of these in behind him in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham last month and can underline he's the class act in this division at present by following up here and emulating 1999 winner Anzum who was the last horse to complete the Cheltenham-Punchestown Stayers Hurdle double.
Timeform weight-adjusted ratings are unsurprisingly topped - on 174 - by Teahupoo who goes especially well fresh and he should be ripe after a 49-day break having missed Aintree.
Punchestown Next Best - 16:50 - Back Coko Beach
COKO BEACH can have his latest effort in the Grand National ignored (for all he still ran well for a long way) and he was impressive on this Cross Country course the time before, so he's fancied to get back to winning ways with the others all having something to find.
Ideally the ground would be softer, but Coko Beach has won on yielding ground and a big run looks assured.
Punchestown Each Way - 15:40 - Back Hands On
Despite being passed over by Mark Walsh, the unexposed HANDS ON has a more than able deputy in Simon Torrens and makes plenty of appeal on ground that will suit.
Indeed, it was a decent maiden that he won at Cork in October and, provided all is well following a break, he could be about to take a step forward now pitched into a handicap from a mark of 120.
