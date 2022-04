NAP: State Man fancied for Grade One success

State Man - 18:00 Punchestown

After opening his account in a maiden hurdle at Limerick in February, State Man then justified strong support to follow up in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last time, easily defying a BHA mark of 141 as he was pushed out after the last to win by a length and a quarter. He has quickly achieved a smart level of form and the small 'p' attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is likely to go on improving. Willie Mullins is seeking his sixth success in this Grade One since 2013 and State Man should prove well capable of holding his own now tested at the top level for the first time in his career.

No. 5 State Man (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.34 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Fighter Allen has lots in his favour

Fighter Allen - 16:15 Punchestown

This is another race dominated by Willie Mullins in recent years - he has won five of the last six renewals - and Fighter Allen stands out as potentially the pick of his five runners this time. Fighter Allen made the most of a good opportunity to get off the mark over fences at Tramore earlier this month, jumping fluently as he made all to win by six lengths with plenty in hand. That was a useful performance and he is very much one to keep on the right side now making the switch to handicaps. A mark of 144 is certainly a good starting point, particularly when you factor in his scope for more improvement after just three starts in this sphere.

No. 2 Fighter Allen (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 144

EACH-WAY: Great Name That is one to note

Great Name That - 19:45 Punchestown

Don Chalant has the best form in this bumper following a narrow defeat at Navan, but the newcomer Great Name That could be worth chancing at bigger odds for Harry Fry, who won this race with Fletchers Flyer in 2014. Bumper debutants from the Fry yard have returned a profit of £38.30 to a £1 level stake in recent seasons and Great Name That certainly has plenty going for him on paper. Bought for £100,000 after easily winning an Irish point in January, he clearly possesses plenty of ability and the booking of top amateur Rob James is a sign of intent ahead of his debut under Rules.