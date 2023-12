A Punchestown NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Punchestown NAP - 14:15 - Back Sir Gerhard

No. 5 Sir Gerhard (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.1 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

Sir Gerhard was in the process of running well when falling two out in the Grade 3 Poplar Square Chase at Naas last time, leaving the impression he might have shaded the verdict had he completed.

That appeals as very smart form - the winner Dinoblue followed up in a Grade 1 at Leopardstown over Christmas - and Sir Gerhard has been given plenty of time to recover from what was a heavy fall on his first start for seven months.

Back over hurdles today, Sir Gerhard was a very talented novice a couple of seasons ago - notably winning the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival - and it looks a good opportunity for him to gain a confidence-boosting victory before stepping back up in grade for Willie Mullins, who is seeking a sixth win in this race since 2017.

Punchestown Next Best - 13:15 - Back Kings Halo

No. 7 Kings Halo (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.2 Trainer: James Daniel Dullea, Ireland

Jockey: D. E. Mullins

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 101

Kings Halo matched his previous form over fences when getting off the mark at Tramore last month, hitting the front before the last and responding well from there to land the spoils by a length and a quarter.

This will be tougher from an 8 lb higher mark, but Kings Halo is fancied to prove equal to the task in a race where most of rivals have a bit to prove, with the way he shaped at Tramore suggesting the step up to three miles today will be in his favour, too.