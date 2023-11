A Punchestown NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Punchestown Nap - 13:20 - Back Shecouldbeanything

No. 3 Shecouldbeanything (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: -

Shecouldbeanything was in excellent order in the spring, winning listed events here and at Killarney, and she has achieved even higher Timeform ratings since going handicapping following her return from a short summer break.

Shecouldbeanything ran creditably in a competitive contest at the Galway Festival and then raised her game when an emphatic winner at Killarney, impressing with how she moved through that race before comfortably drawing six lengths clear.

She had to settle for minor honours off a 10 lb higher mark in a good-quality race at Listowel last time but that smart effort is a strong piece of form in the context of this race and she stands out as the one to beat.

Punchestown Next Best - 15:00 - Back Gabbys Cross

No. 8 Gabbys Cross (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: D. J. O'Keeffe

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 123

Gabbys Cross is best known as a useful handicap chaser but he showed enough on his return to hurdling at Galway last month to think he can take advantage of his lower mark in this sphere.

Gabbys Cross did some good late work in that two and-three-quarter-mile handicap hurdle, keeping on well into second inside the final half-furlong without ever threatening the progressive winner.

The winner gave that form a boost by following up in good style at Cheltenham last weekend and Gabbys Cross looks likely to give another good account, especially with the step up in trip in his favour.