NAP

Secret She Keeps - 12:55 Punchestown

Winning pointer Secret She Keeps improved markedly on her hurdles efforts when finishing runner-up in a beginners' chase at Fairyhouse last month, only losing out on the nod to her stablemate with the pair pulling well clear. Secret She Keeps had to work harder than expected to land the odds at Thurles last time, but on the plus side she showed a willing response to pressure, while her sound jumping was another positive. She makes the switch to handicap company here and looks to have been let in lightly from a mark of 119 based on what she showed when runner-up at Fairyhouse.

No. 9 Secret She Keeps (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 119

NEXT BEST

Coventry - 15:15 Punchestown

Coventry made an encouraging start for Gordon Elliott when finishing runner-up here last month and he produced another promising effort in third at Galway last time. Coventry, who was trained by Paul Nolan prior to joining Elliott, has spent much of his career running at shorter distances, but he has looked a strong stayer on both starts for this yard and there could be more to come from him at trips around three miles.