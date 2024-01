A Punchestown NAP, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Punchestown NAP - 13:35 - Back Mystical Power

No. 5 Mystical Power (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.24 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Willie Mullins has an excellent record in this race and he holds a strong hand in this year's renewal. The pick of his two runners could be Mystical Power, who has an outstanding pedigree, by Galileo and the first foal of top-class hurdler Annie Power.

He won a bumper in May and looked well above average when following up on his hurdles debut at Galway in July, powering away from his rivals in the style of a very smart novice. There should be plenty more to come from him, too, so he is expected to take this step up in grade in his stride on his return from a break.

Back Mystical Power @ 11/82.38 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Punchestown Next Best - 14:35 - Back Mitiva

Mitiva made a winning start in a bumper at Thurles just under two years ago and, while she is yet to win over hurdles, she has been shaping well in defeat recently.

She has hit the frame on her last three starts in handicaps, not settling fully in a steadily-run race at Tramore last time and only staying on at the same pace at the finish. Mitiva goes in a first-time hood now and, in a race which should be run at a true gallop, she should give another good account of herself.

Back Mitiva @ 11/43.75 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Punchestown Each Way - 15:05 - Back Everystep Oftheway

No. 7 Everystep Oftheway (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Oliver McKiernan, Ireland

Jockey: J. I. Duggan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 90

Everystep Oftheway didn't achieve that much over hurdles, but he made a promising start to his career over fences at Clonmel in November, shaping better than the distance beaten suggests.

He jumped fine, still in contention at the third-last and, though he dropped away in the straight, he left the impression he has the potential to do better over fences. That form isn't working out badly at all and he is worth supporting to build on that initial promise.