Punchestown Racing Tips: Killer Mode can claim first win over hurdles

Horse racing at Punchestown
There's good-quality action at Punchestown on Sunday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Punchestown on Sunday.

"That form sets a clear standard here..."

NAP

Killer Mode - 12:45 Punchestown

Killer Mode got off the mark at the fourth attempt in bumpers when scoring at Naas last month and he made a promising start over hurdles at the same venue a couple of weeks ago. Killer Mode had to settle for second behind the even-money favourite on his hurdling debut, but the form he showed there would have been good enough to have won many similar events. That form sets a clear standard here and Killer Mode is entitled to improve for the experience, so he should be difficult to beat.

NEXT BEST

Farrawaybay - 13:45 Punchestown

Farrawaybay is a progressive mare and she shaped better than the result would suggest when sixth in a competitive novice handicap hurdle at Leopardstown last month. She was denied a clear run on the approach to the last and was forced to switch before keeping on well, looking unlucky not to finish closer. She had done well to win at Navan on her previous start, when cutting down an unexposed rival who had the run of the race, and she might still have a bit more to offer.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Killer Mode @ 2.68/5 in the 12:45 at Punchestown
NEXT BEST - Back Farrawaybay @ 4.57/2 in the 13:45 at Punchestown

Punchestown 16th Jan (2m Mdn Hrd)

Sunday 16 January, 12.45pm

Market rules

Killer Mode
Hiaou
Goven
Littel Flour
Fairy Tree
Keepthefaithinme
Doyen Rose
Castletownshend
West Is Awake
Carrigeen Castle
Hey Johnny
Lyser
Dont Doubt Me
Garcon Doux
Dalys Quest
Homard De Chausey
Like A G Six
Our Patron Saint
Sadie Yeats
Gladys Emmanuel
Getawayndance
Punchestown 16th Jan (2m5f Mares Hcap Hrd)

Sunday 16 January, 1.45pm

Market rules

Breezy Bell
Robyndeglory
Paddy Wickla
Family Business
Farrawaybay
Lugg River
Must Be Obeyed
Joeswayornoway
Cute Cherry
Kingston Retreat
Frazel Express
Saucy Yeats
Elusive Touch
September Lady
