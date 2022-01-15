Punchestown Racing Tips: Killer Mode can claim first win over hurdles

- Trainer: Noel Meade, Ireland
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Punchestown on Sunday.
"That form sets a clear standard here..."
NAP
Killer Mode - 12:45 Punchestown
Killer Mode got off the mark at the fourth attempt in bumpers when scoring at Naas last month and he made a promising start over hurdles at the same venue a couple of weeks ago. Killer Mode had to settle for second behind the even-money favourite on his hurdling debut, but the form he showed there would have been good enough to have won many similar events. That form sets a clear standard here and Killer Mode is entitled to improve for the experience, so he should be difficult to beat.
NEXT BEST
Farrawaybay - 13:45 Punchestown
Farrawaybay is a progressive mare and she shaped better than the result would suggest when sixth in a competitive novice handicap hurdle at Leopardstown last month. She was denied a clear run on the approach to the last and was forced to switch before keeping on well, looking unlucky not to finish closer. She had done well to win at Navan on her previous start, when cutting down an unexposed rival who had the run of the race, and she might still have a bit more to offer.
