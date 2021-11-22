- Trainer: M. F. Morris, Ireland
- Jockey: M. P. Walsh
- Age: 5
- Weight: 12st 0lbs
- OR: -
Punchestown Racing Tips: Get My Drift can deliver
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Punchestown on Tuesday.
NAP
Get My Drift - 14:05 Punchestown
Get My Drift has made an encouraging start to his career and he produced his best effort yet when only narrowly denied in a novice hurdle over this course and distance at the Punchestown Festival. Get My Drift stuck to his task in pleasing fashion and was beaten only a head by El Barra, with M C Muldoon a further three lengths back in third. That form is the strongest on offer and this unexposed type retains the scope to do better, so he stands out as the one to beat.
NEXT BEST
All Class comes with risks attached but she is well handicapped on her Flat and hurdles form and is worth chancing. She was in excellent form in the spring and summer, winning back-to-back races on the Flat and a handicap hurdle at Sligo. She burst a blood vessel when flopping at Cork on her final start for her previous yard and she was also well down the field on her debut for Ronan McNally on the Flat at Gowran Park last month. However, she is entitled to come on for that outing on the Flat and a chase mark of 85 underplays her ability.
EACH-WAY
Saga Aravis - 15:05 Punchestown
Saga Aravis has been going in the right direction of late and put up his best effort yet when runner-up at Fairyhouse a few weeks ago. Saga Aravis was ultimately beaten by seven lengths but he would have finished much closer had he not blundered at the last when still holding a narrow advantage. He had also finished placed on his previous outing and remains on a competitive mark, so another bold bid looks on the cards.
Get a Free £10 Bet - Every Day!
From November 19-25, we are Doubling our Daily Rewards! Stake £20 on Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £10 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Punchestown 23rd Nov (3m1f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Tuesday 23 November, 12.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Laughing Trix
|Brandy Harbour
|All Class
|Im Not Alone
|Four Country Roads
|Capture The Drama
|Enduring Love
|Wake Up Early
|Turndownthevolume
|Henry Brown
|Warreedy
|Its Only A Number
|Fr Gilligansvoyge
|Rudy Catrail
|Jimlis Island
|Rightback Atya
|Go All The Way
Punchestown 23rd Nov (2m Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 23 November, 2.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Get My Drift
|I A Connect
|Authorized Art
|Le Correzien
|The Names Jock
|Exchange Rate
|Suprise Package
Punchestown 23rd Nov (2m5f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 23 November, 3.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|A Different World
|Saga Aravis
|Boghlone Honey
|Nicoles Milan
|Frazel Express
|Miss Us O
|Tullyhogue Fort
|Eileens Boy
|Crobally Boy
|Damut
|Betterask Jj
|Kilnashane Star
|Galaxy Girl
|Fairoffthecross
|Wee Small Hours
|Johnny Giro
|Le Fous Keep
|Steelers Appeal
|Getaway Pippa
|Round The Buoy
|Bodeenbelle
|Western Dreaming