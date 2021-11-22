Punchestown Racing Tips: Get My Drift can deliver

NAP

Get My Drift - 14:05 Punchestown

Get My Drift has made an encouraging start to his career and he produced his best effort yet when only narrowly denied in a novice hurdle over this course and distance at the Punchestown Festival. Get My Drift stuck to his task in pleasing fashion and was beaten only a head by El Barra, with M C Muldoon a further three lengths back in third. That form is the strongest on offer and this unexposed type retains the scope to do better, so he stands out as the one to beat.

No. 3 Get My Drift (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.5 Trainer: M. F. Morris, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

All Class - 12:30 Punchestown

All Class comes with risks attached but she is well handicapped on her Flat and hurdles form and is worth chancing. She was in excellent form in the spring and summer, winning back-to-back races on the Flat and a handicap hurdle at Sligo. She burst a blood vessel when flopping at Cork on her final start for her previous yard and she was also well down the field on her debut for Ronan McNally on the Flat at Gowran Park last month. However, she is entitled to come on for that outing on the Flat and a chase mark of 85 underplays her ability.

No. 10 All Class (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Ronan M. P. McNally, Ireland

Jockey: Donagh Meyler

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 85

EACH-WAY

Saga Aravis - 15:05 Punchestown

Saga Aravis has been going in the right direction of late and put up his best effort yet when runner-up at Fairyhouse a few weeks ago. Saga Aravis was ultimately beaten by seven lengths but he would have finished much closer had he not blundered at the last when still holding a narrow advantage. He had also finished placed on his previous outing and remains on a competitive mark, so another bold bid looks on the cards.