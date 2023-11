A Punchestown NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Punchestown Nap - 13:23 - Back Flooring Porter

No. 4 Flooring Porter (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: Keith Donoghue

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

Flooring Porter isn't the most obvious chaser on looks and he is coming into this sphere relatively late, but he took well to this discipline when making a winning start in a steadily-run race at Cheltenham last month.

Admittedly, it wasn't the deepest contest, but that form has been boosted since, and he did win with plenty in hand. There is room for improvement in his jumping, but he is in good hands and is fully entitled to be much sharper now.

Back Flooring Porter @ 3.7511/4 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Punchestown Next Best - 13:58 - Back Ha d'Or

No. 2 Ha D'or (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.88 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Jack Foley

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 142

You can make a case for several of these, but Ha d'Or just about edges the vote. He made a winning start over fences on his return to action last season, creating a very good impression in the process, but he didn't quite progress as expected afterwards.

He was very strong in the betting for handicap chase debut on his final start and was still close up when falling at the ninth. He may be worth chancing to resume his progress on his reappearance from a mark connections clearly feel is workable.