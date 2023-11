A Haydock NAP, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Haydock Nap - 15:35 - Back Famous Bridge

No. 4 Famous Bridge (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 129

Famous Bridge progressed well over fences last season, finishing the campaign with back-to-back wins in handicap company at up to three miles at Wetherby.

He shaped particularly well on his reappearance at Ayr three weeks ago, too, still having every chance approaching the last but a less-than-fluent leap didn't help his chances.

A steadily-run race over two and a half miles isn't ideal for him, either, and he looks very interesting now back up in trip from just 1 lb higher. He remains a chaser to keep on the right side.

Haydock Next Best - 12:05 - Back Kamsinas

No. 6 Kamsinas (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Paddy Brennan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 128

Kamsinas was a winner of his sole start in points and also showed fairly useful form in bumpers last season.

He looked a good prospect when making a winning reappearance and hurdling debut at Worcester last month, very much catching the eye with the ease in which he went about his business.

Kamsinas ran just as well in defeat in Grade 2 company at Cheltenham last time and the winner of that race has franked to form since. There should be even more to come from him and he looks the one to beat.

Haydock Each Way - 14:20 - Back Lord Snootie

No. 14 Lord Snootie (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 15 Trainer: Christian Williams

Jockey: Jack Tudor

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 123

Lord Snootie was a big improver when entering handicaps last season, opening his account over 26 furlongs at Warwick in December and finishing runner-up at Uttoxeter in March.

He was value for finishing much closer on his recent return at Galway, still right in the mix in fact when his race effectively came to an end at the second last. Lord Snootie has been popular for this ante-post and may still have more to offer.