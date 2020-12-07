To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Monday

Shetalkstomuch Parx
Today's best bet Shetalkstomuch runs at Parx

Things worked out beautifully for Nick Shiambouros yesterday when both his selections won at Aqueduct. Nick heads to Parx with two fancies...

"She should be more forwardly placed and could even make the running"

Back Shetalkstomuch Race 5 at 3.55/2 in the 19:13 at Parx

Ain't None Lucky the sensible choice

Race 4 18:46 Parx - Ain't None Lucky

Ain't None Lucky should go close in this $10k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished second in a $20k maiden claimer over this course last month. She made her move at the entrance to the straight, but the winner was long gone and had to settle for a place. This was her first run in six weeks and may have just needed it. Trainer Michelle Nevin drops her aggressively, which is a positive move. Nevin does not have many runners here but boasts a 40% strike rate at the meeting. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Shetalkstomuch to make some noise

Race 5 19:13 Parx - Shetalkstomuch

Shetalkstomuch is my idea of the winner of this $25k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly caught the eye on debut when finishing third to Perfect Hideaway in a Maiden Special Weight last month. She was slowly away, but put in some good work in the closing stages without troubling the winner. Trainer Ed Coletti stretches her out to the mile distance, and adds blinkers to help her focus. He drops her in class, and am expecting a much improved effort. She should be more forwardly placed and could even make the running. Anything around her Morning Line price of 3.55/2 will do.

Nick's Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +95.45

This week so far...

Staked: 0
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Ain't None Lucky Race 4 at 3.55/2 in the 18:46 at Parx
Back Shetalkstomuch Race 5 at 3.55/2 in the 19:13 at Parx

