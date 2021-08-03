- Trainer: Brian Ellison
Pontefract Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform flag up the three best bets at Pontefract on Wednesday.
Tashkhan appreciated the step up in trip to a mile and three-quarters when beating a subsequent winner in a strong handicap at Haydock last month and he ought to relish this further step up in trip. The progressive Tashkhan has some solid form to his name, is going in the right direction and can raise his game again.
Six Strings - 15:45 Pontefract
Six Strings has been in excellent form since joining Grant Tuer, winning twice and finishing placed on another five occasions. He has finished runner-up on his last four starts, but he's been doing little wrong and looked a bit unlucky not to score last time after conceding first run. He shaped liked a well-handicapped horse when going down by just a head at Musselburgh and he can gain compensation off the same mark here.
Van Gerwen registered his third win over course-and-distance when successful here recently. That authoritative two-and-a-half-length success was Van Gerwen's best effort since 2018, highlighting that he is clearly back in fine fettle, and a 4 lb penalty should not be enough to stop him enhancing his good course record.
Smart Stat
Temper Trap - 14:00 Pontefract
Smart Stat: £13.12 - Tim Easterby's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running under a penalty
Pontefract 4th Aug (2m1f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 4 August, 3.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tashkhan
|Prince Imperial
|Let Me Be
|Military Two Step
|Solo Saxophone
Pontefract 4th Aug (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 4 August, 3.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|First Dance
|Keepup Kevin
|Six Strings
|Mikmak
|Coverham
|Foreseeable Future
|Little Jo
|Florenza
|Traveller
Pontefract 4th Aug (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 4 August, 4.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Van Gerwen
|East Street Revue
|Buniann
|Stay Smart
|Canford Bay
|Young Tiger
|Runninwild