Pontefract Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Tashkhan - 15:10 Pontefract

Tashkhan appreciated the step up in trip to a mile and three-quarters when beating a subsequent winner in a strong handicap at Haydock last month and he ought to relish this further step up in trip. The progressive Tashkhan has some solid form to his name, is going in the right direction and can raise his game again.

No. 4 (3) Tashkhan (Ire) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.87 Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Harry Russell

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 92

Six Strings - 15:45 Pontefract

Six Strings has been in excellent form since joining Grant Tuer, winning twice and finishing placed on another five occasions. He has finished runner-up on his last four starts, but he's been doing little wrong and looked a bit unlucky not to score last time after conceding first run. He shaped liked a well-handicapped horse when going down by just a head at Musselburgh and he can gain compensation off the same mark here.

No. 3 (2) Six Strings SBK 6/5 EXC 2.68 Trainer: Grant Tuer

Jockey: Sam James

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 74

Van Gerwen - 16:55 Pontefract



Van Gerwen registered his third win over course-and-distance when successful here recently. That authoritative two-and-a-half-length success was Van Gerwen's best effort since 2018, highlighting that he is clearly back in fine fettle, and a 4 lb penalty should not be enough to stop him enhancing his good course record.