To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Pontefract Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Pontefract racecourse
There's a good card at Pontefract on Wednesday afternoon

Timeform flag up the three best bets at Pontefract on Wednesday.

Tashkhan - 15:10 Pontefract

Tashkhan appreciated the step up in trip to a mile and three-quarters when beating a subsequent winner in a strong handicap at Haydock last month and he ought to relish this further step up in trip. The progressive Tashkhan has some solid form to his name, is going in the right direction and can raise his game again.

Six Strings - 15:45 Pontefract

Six Strings has been in excellent form since joining Grant Tuer, winning twice and finishing placed on another five occasions. He has finished runner-up on his last four starts, but he's been doing little wrong and looked a bit unlucky not to score last time after conceding first run. He shaped liked a well-handicapped horse when going down by just a head at Musselburgh and he can gain compensation off the same mark here.

Van Gerwen - 16:55 Pontefract


Van Gerwen registered his third win over course-and-distance when successful here recently. That authoritative two-and-a-half-length success was Van Gerwen's best effort since 2018, highlighting that he is clearly back in fine fettle, and a 4 lb penalty should not be enough to stop him enhancing his good course record.

Smart Stat

Temper Trap - 14:00 Pontefract
Smart Stat: £13.12 - Tim Easterby's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running under a penalty

Recommended bets

Back Tashkhan @ 2.01/1 in the 15:10 at Pontefract
Back Six Strings @ 2.56/4 in the 15:45 at Pontefract
Back Van Gerwen @ 4.03/1 in the 16:55 at Pontefract

Pontefract 4th Aug (2m1f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 4 August, 3.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Tashkhan
Prince Imperial
Let Me Be
Military Two Step
Solo Saxophone
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Pontefract 4th Aug (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 4 August, 3.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
First Dance
Keepup Kevin
Six Strings
Mikmak
Coverham
Foreseeable Future
Little Jo
Florenza
Traveller
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Pontefract 4th Aug (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 4 August, 4.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Van Gerwen
East Street Revue
Buniann
Stay Smart
Canford Bay
Young Tiger
Runninwild
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips