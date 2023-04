NAP

Squeezebox - 17:15 Pontefract

Squeezebox wasn't an expensive purchase but he showed fairly useful form in Ireland last year, running his best race to date when hitting the frame in a heavy-ground maiden at Navan on his final start.

He handled conditions well that day, travelling well into contention but doing all of his best work at the finish. The form of that race has worked out well and, having since joined a yard that do especially well with new recruits, he makes plenty of appeal now handicapping from what looks a potentially lenient mark.

No. 5 (2) Squeezebox (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 67

NEXT BEST

Dear Daphne - 16:45 Pontefract

Dear Daphne improved with each run last season and was arguably unlucky not to make a winning return on handicap debut at Southwell earlier this month.

She wasn't as well positioned as the winner in the race, making good headway from the rear in the straight and only just failing to get up on the line. That was her best effort to date and that form sets a good standard now she is back in novice company.

No. 1 (3) Dear Daphne (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 2.02 Trainer: George Scott

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Cumulonimbus - 15:00 Pontefract

A competitive handicap where Cumulonimbus is fancied to go well. He was steadily progressive in turf handicaps last season, opening his account at Yarmouth in September and followed up under a penalty at Haydock with the minimum of fuss.

He again ran well in defeat when not beaten far at Nottingham on his final start, making his move soon enough and picked off by a couple that came from a lot further back. There may be even more to come from him this season and he commands respect.