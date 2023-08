A Pontefract NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Pontefract NAP - 15:25 - Back Gale Force Maya

No. 5 (6) Gale Force Maya SBK 9/4 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Gale Force Maya wasn't at her best when runner-up in this event last season but she has an excellent overall record at this venue having won twice and finished runner-up from five starts around Pontefract.

She may have had to settle for second in this contest 12 months ago but she did manage five wins during a highly productive campaign, including a couple at listed level.

The pick of her form is the best on offer, and while she hasn't been at her peak this season there was much more encouragement in her close-up third at York last time.

Pontefract Next Best - 17:00 - Back El Montejean

No. 13 (6) El Montejean SBK 5/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Mark Walford

Jockey: Harry Russell

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 67

El Montejean is still searching for a first win but he has been in good form of late, following an encouraging fourth in a seven-furlong handicap at Thirsk with a runner-up effort over this course and distance last month.

That was El Montejean's first crack at sprinting and he coped well with the drop to six furlongs, going down by just half a length after being up with the strong pace throughout.

He is still fairly treated, despite going up 3 lb in the weights, and he can gain a deserved success.